Trust us, these are the 25 best places in California to retire

Eureka in Humboldt County tied for first place in our analysis of best places in California to retire.

Good morning. I'm Terry Castleman, a data reporter on our breaking news team in Los Angeles.



We ranked the top 25 places to retire in California.

Trump is heading to Coachella Valley this weekend. But why?

The brilliant autumn foliage in this Eastern Sierra paradise is drawing a global crowd.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

The best places to retire all have 4 key characteristics

When we set out to create a ranking for the best places to retire in California, we knew it would go against some conventional wisdom.

In part, that’s because every retirement dream is different and often goes down paths we don’t expect.

Our analysis was designed to cover the average Californian and take into account four very specific factors:



Climate: the number of days of extreme heat expected per year, based on projections for 2035 to 2064

the number of days of extreme heat expected per year, based on projections for 2035 to 2064 Health and wellness: a health index combining dozens of factors, including air quality, access to transportation and proportion of adults with health insurance — though not direct access to hospitals

a health index combining dozens of factors, including air quality, access to transportation and proportion of adults with health insurance — though not direct access to hospitals Recreation: the proportion of residents who have a park, beach or open space greater than 1 acre within a half-mile of their home

the proportion of residents who have a park, beach or open space greater than 1 acre within a half-mile of their home Affordability: typical home prices and rental costs in the city

We knew our list would be controversial. Is Eureka a better place to retire than Malibu? Does Benicia’s relatively unknown waterfront triumph over the yachts of Newport Beach?

The results of our analysis were surprising and illuminating.

The best places to retire in California are Eureka and Arcata in Humboldt County, which tied for first place. You can see the 23 next best places here.

Readers have responded to the list. One person who moved from Orange County to Eureka for retirement said there were pluses but access to good hospitals was an issue and his wife sometimes needed to travel hundreds of miles for medical appointments and procedures.

Three of our top 10 cities were on California’s remote North Coast — which offers cool temperatures, ocean access and pretty affordable housing. One reader told us she considered purchasing property in the region but, like our OC transplant, was concerned about medical care.

Another reader who lives in Long Beach told us that she could not understand how Signal Hill got on the list. She drives through it all the time and thought it too industrial for a comfortable retirement.

Readers also wanted to know more, so we updated our list from the top 10 cities and towns to the top 25!

Read it here.

Today’s top stories

Donald Trump held a news conference in September at his golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, above. He returns to Southern California for a rally Saturday in the Coachella Valley. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Why Trump is holding a rally in the California desert, weeks before election day?



Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally Saturday in the Coachella Valley, even though he likely will lose California by millions of votes.

In other election news, Kamala Harris had been introduced to much of the nation as “the female Barack Obama.” It built credibility, and a burden.

Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for a fundraiser at his Sacramento home.

And in the U.S. Senate race in California, Rep. Adam Schiff and former Dodger Steve Garvey faced off in a testy debate.

Dozens of patients sued a former OB-GYN and Cedars-Sinai, alleging misconduct



Thirty-five women alleged Dr. Barry Brock committed sexual and medical misconduct that was enabled and concealed by the health facilities where he worked, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Brock has previously denied any wrongdoing or sexual misconduct. He also faces an accusation before the Medical Board of California, where he is accused of committing “repeated negligent acts.”

A housing nonprofit alleged widespread discrimination against Section 8 tenants in California



More than 200 California landlords and their representatives — including major real estate brokerages — are accused of illegally refusing to rent to Section 8 voucher holders , according to complaints filed by the Housing Rights Initiative.

, according to complaints filed by the Housing Rights Initiative. The allegations come as authorities face criticism for not adequately enforcing a state law aimed at protecting voucher holders from discrimination .

The Happiest Place on Earth is getting a little more expensive



Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort is increasing pricing on most of its park tickets for attendees 10 and older.

Disneyland officials said pricing is continually adjusted to balance demand, optimize attendance and reflect the value attendees get at the parks.

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

‘Like freeing a ghost’: A sailor’s strange and wondrous journey back from Pearl Harbor. Everett Titterington, who died at Pearl Harbor, was interred at Riverside National Cemetery after his remains were identified.

Other must reads



An L.A. River champion offers a vision for reimagining the waterway — and the city’s future.

A wildfire charred their L.A. yard — but it let them create a lush native plant landscape.

For your downtime

The Eastern Sierra are radiant with fall color along Highway 168 in the Inyo National Forest. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... what’s a good book to read this fall?

A view from California’s most iconic outdoor bookshop — Bart’s Books. (Jennelle Fong)

And pictured above is Bart’s Books, a fixture on lists like “The Most Beautiful Bookstores in the World.” The Ojai landmark was inspired by the founder’s travels far from home.

