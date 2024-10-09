Advertisement
California

Trust us, these are the 25 best places in California to retire

An aerial view of a peninsula sticking out into the ocean under a cloudy sky
Eureka in Humboldt County tied for first place in our analysis of best places in California to retire.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Here's what we're covering today.

The best places to retire all have 4 key characteristics

When we set out to create a ranking for the best places to retire in California, we knew it would go against some conventional wisdom.

In part, that’s because every retirement dream is different and often goes down paths we don’t expect.

Our analysis was designed to cover the average Californian and take into account four very specific factors:

  • Climate: the number of days of extreme heat expected per year, based on projections for 2035 to 2064
  • Health and wellness: a health index combining dozens of factors, including air quality, access to transportation and proportion of adults with health insurance — though not direct access to hospitals
  • Recreation: the proportion of residents who have a park, beach or open space greater than 1 acre within a half-mile of their home
  • Affordability: typical home prices and rental costs in the city

We knew our list would be controversial. Is Eureka a better place to retire than Malibu? Does Benicia’s relatively unknown waterfront triumph over the yachts of Newport Beach?

The results of our analysis were surprising and illuminating.

The best places to retire in California are Eureka and Arcata in Humboldt County, which tied for first place. You can see the 23 next best places here.

Readers have responded to the list. One person who moved from Orange County to Eureka for retirement said there were pluses but access to good hospitals was an issue and his wife sometimes needed to travel hundreds of miles for medical appointments and procedures.

Three of our top 10 cities were on California’s remote North Coast — which offers cool temperatures, ocean access and pretty affordable housing. One reader told us she considered purchasing property in the region but, like our OC transplant, was concerned about medical care.

Another reader who lives in Long Beach told us that she could not understand how Signal Hill got on the list. She drives through it all the time and thought it too industrial for a comfortable retirement.

Readers also wanted to know more, so we updated our list from the top 10 cities and towns to the top 25!

Read it here.

Today’s top stories

Donald Trump stands outdoors speaking to reporters at his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes in September.
Donald Trump held a news conference in September at his golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, above. He returns to Southern California for a rally Saturday in the Coachella Valley.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Why Trump is holding a rally in the California desert, weeks before election day?

  • Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally Saturday in the Coachella Valley, even though he likely will lose California by millions of votes.
  • In other election news, Kamala Harris had been introduced to much of the nation as “the female Barack Obama.” It built credibility, and a burden.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for a fundraiser at his Sacramento home.
  • And in the U.S. Senate race in California, Rep. Adam Schiff and former Dodger Steve Garvey faced off in a testy debate.

Dozens of patients sued a former OB-GYN and Cedars-Sinai, alleging misconduct

  • Thirty-five women alleged Dr. Barry Brock committed sexual and medical misconduct that was enabled and concealed by the health facilities where he worked, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
  • Brock has previously denied any wrongdoing or sexual misconduct. He also faces an accusation before the Medical Board of California, where he is accused of committing “repeated negligent acts.”

A housing nonprofit alleged widespread discrimination against Section 8 tenants in California

The Happiest Place on Earth is getting a little more expensive

  • Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort is increasing pricing on most of its park tickets for attendees 10 and older.
  • Disneyland officials said pricing is continually adjusted to balance demand, optimize attendance and reflect the value attendees get at the parks.

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must reads

A photo of sailors carrying a casket in a cemetery as people hold American flags and salute.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

‘Like freeing a ghost’: A sailor’s strange and wondrous journey back from Pearl Harbor. Everett Titterington, who died at Pearl Harbor, was interred at Riverside National Cemetery after his remains were identified.

Other must reads

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

A photo of the Eastern Sierra, radiant with fall color, along Highway 168 in the Inyo National Forest.
The Eastern Sierra are radiant with fall color along Highway 168 in the Inyo National Forest.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... what’s a good book to read this fall?

A photo of walls of books surrounding a courtyard filled with reading nooks and plants
A view from California’s most iconic outdoor bookshop — Bart’s Books.
(Jennelle Fong)

What book have you recently enjoyed and would recommend to a friend?

Feel free to email your book picks to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might be included in the newsletter this week.

And pictured above is Bart’s Books, a fixture on lists like “The Most Beautiful Bookstores in the World.” The Ojai landmark was inspired by the founder’s travels far from home.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

