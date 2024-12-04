What will it take to protect our celebrated Joshua trees? The state outlines a plan

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



The state outlines a plan to protect its Joshua trees.

Newsom and Schiff sharply criticized President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter.

At Nevada’s Clown Motel, the vibe is creepier than ever, and business is good.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The plan to protect Joshua trees from a ‘death-by-a-thousand-cuts’ fate

Their silhouettes are unmistakable: gnarled branches stretched out and up, greeting the desert sky with shocks of spiky leaves.

As both a refuge and grocery store for dozens of native species, Yucca brevifolia are an integral part of the Mojave Desert ecosystem.

Growing up in the Antelope Valley, Joshua trees were pretty much everywhere that wasn’t paved. Their ubiquity made it easy to take them for granted.

Advertisement

And though the succulents ( part of the agave family and not actually trees) are currently considered abundant across their desert and mountain ranges, their habitat is threatened by a host of human-fueled threats: climate change, wildfires and development.

A Joshua tree burns as the Bobcat fire raged in Juniper Hills in 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In response, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has drafted a new survival plan for the state’s western Joshua trees. Its purpose is “to lay the groundwork for long-term conservation of the species and the desert ecosystems on which it depends,” department Director Charlton H. Bonham wrote.

Advertisement

“The plan does not spell out exactly how much land should be prioritized for protection, or where it is,” my colleague Alex Wigglesworth reported last week . “But it lists criteria for ranking its conservation value, like having a high density of healthy Joshua trees and existing within an area where conditions are cooler and wetter than much of the rest of the range.”

What’s in the plan?

One key goal is land conservation to “permanently protect western Joshua tree habitat from development and other incompatible human uses,” the plan’s authors state.

Advertisement

That means prohibiting and limiting development in certain areas, Alex noted, “including those where the plant may be able to thrive in a future anticipated to be warmer and drier, even as other portions of its range become uninhabitable.”

Those future areas are known as the predicted climate refugia, places where researchers believe that the species will be able to continue to survive the hotter, drier conditions that will become a reality with climate change.

Joshua trees are shown near the town of Yucca Valley, Calif. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Right now, that zone makes up just 23.4% of the western Joshua tree’s range in the state, according to the plan.

The plan also outlines a collaborative co-management of Joshua trees and their habitat with the state’s Native American tribes. Authors also call on local, state, and federal government agencies to develop or strengthen strategies to protect Joshua trees from development, wildfires and other threats.

Are Joshua trees actually a threatened species?

Advertisement

That depends on whom you ask.

State biologists previously came out against designating the species as threatened by extinction, stating that they are “currently abundant and widespread.”

But many environmentalists say the key is to be proactive and ensure protections for the species before the threat is fully realized.

This map, taken from a California Department of Fish and Wildlife report, shows Joshua trees’ ranges in California. The eastern Joshua trees shown in orange are not the focus of the department’s plan. (CDFW)

The plan’s authors note that about a third of the western Joshua trees’ range in California is on privately owned land, where protections are limited.

And development — including clean energy projects aimed at helping the environment — are taking a toll on western Joshua trees. Thousands have been bulldozed to make way for sprawling solar panel fields in the Mojave Desert.

Wildfires, which studies show are spreading faster and causing more damage , are another key threat. Two large blazes have killed an estimated 1.8 million Joshua trees in and around the Mojave National Preserve in recent years.

Advertisement

“The Joshua tree is widespread and abundant now, but you have all these pressures with development, with wildfire and then, on top of that, climate change,” Drew Kaiser, a senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told Alex. “That really is a death-by-a-thousand-cuts kind of situation.”

The department’s plan was mandated by the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, a state law enacted last year . The law also requires developers to obtain permits and pay fees when they kill, damage or remove Joshua trees as part of construction projects. The revenue from those fees are designated to fund efforts to acquire and manage suitable habitat for the Joshua trees.

You can read more from Alex on the state of the state’s Joshua trees and check out the full draft plan here .

Today’s top stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Sen.-elect Adam B. Schiff are among a growing number of fellow Democrats who have criticized President Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter. (Associated Press)

Newsom and Schiff sharply criticized President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter



What we know in the mystery surrounding Hannah Kobayashi



The Los Angeles Police Department is now classifying Kobayashi as a “voluntary missing person” after video showed her crossing the border into Mexico. Here’s a timeline of what is known about her movements.

Kobayashi’s family said they weren’t giving up the search and urged law enforcement and the public to “stay focused on finding her and to avoid speculative conclusions.”

Shohei Ohtani will recoup $325,000 worth of baseball cards that his former interpreter bought with the Dodgers star’s money



Former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara bought the cards shortly after Ohtani joined the Dodgers, apparently hoping they would increase in value.

Mizuhara admitted this year to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports betting debts.

What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

The GOP and Musk unveiled a threat to Social Security, business columnist Michael Hiltzik writes.

writes. President Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter is understandable, but it’s also unforgivable, columnist Robin Abcarian writes.

writes. Democrats could use the lame-duck session to save drugs used for medically induced abortions, writes Erwin Chemerinsky , a contributing opinion writer and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law.

, a contributing opinion writer and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law. Biden should arm Ukraine to the teeth to prepare for the best negotiated peace deal, argues Mikhail Alexseev, a professor of international relations at San Diego State University.

This morning’s must reads

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Brash power player Ari Emanuel appears well positioned to maneuver through the new Trump administration as Hollywood attempts to navigate the next four years. Emanuel has close ties to Donald Trump and his allies, but he told The Times he will not be shy about voicing his concerns to the incoming president.

“If I really disagree with something that I think he would do, I will definitely pick up the phone,” Emanuel said.

Other must reads



Thailand’s starring role in the upcoming season of “The White Lotus” is about to pay off.



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your downtime

Los Angeles Times reporter Deborah Vankin gets a massage by the AI massage robot, Aescape, at Pause in Studio City. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🤖 An AI-powered massage robot called Aescape has arrived in Los Angeles.

🤡 At Nevada’s Clown Motel, the vibe is creepier than ever, and business is good.

🎥 Long in touch with her “more feral side,” Amy Adams connects with “Nightbitch.”

⚰️ Monsters obsessed him as a child. Now Robert Eggers is about to unleash his own “Nosferatu.”

🍴 Venice stalwart the Rose will close after 45 years.

Staying in



A question for you: Which famous Californian, living or dead, would you want to have dinner with and why?

Tim Stehly writes: “I would enjoy very much having dinner with Herb Caen, longtime columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Herb’s daily column brought insights into life in San Francisco at all levels from his club-hopping adventures, which noted sightings of key celebrities around town, to the joy and frustrations of being a dedicated Jaguar owner.

“These insights were put forward with a combination of humor, journalistic reporting and personal observations that described daily life in the city. It was truly a delight to start each day with Herb Caen.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might be included in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

A view of the sun setting at Seal Beach Municipal Pier. (Dee Carey)

Today’s great photo is from Dee Carey of Seal Beach: the Seal Beach Municipal Pier, which is one of the longest wooden piers in California.

Dee writes: “I took this photo from the Seal Beach Pier on the evening of Jan. 1, 2020. I was struck by the natural beauty and by the sight of the families who came to the beach, likely full of hope for the new year and the new decade. Little did any of us know what was coming our way in March.”

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.