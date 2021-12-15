Warm Persimmon Cake With Orange and Olive Oil

This dessert is an update on classic persimmon pudding. It’s typically spiced like gingerbread and very sweet, but this version is made with pureed Hachiya persimmons, delicately spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon and brightened with orange and lemon. It’s baked in a Bundt pan, then drizzled with booze-spiked butter and sugar while warm and served with whipped cream and snappy, tart Fuyu persimmons. You can use butter and flour to prepare the pan, but I prefer nonstick baking spray, which more evenly coats the intricate corners of a Bundt pan and ensures that the cake comes out in one piece. I like to prepare the pan ahead of time, as well as the wet and dry ingredients. Then, as soon as the meal is served, I can quickly mix the batter and pop the pan in the oven to bake up and be warm for serving after dinner. If you don’t have a 9-inch Bundt pan, you can use the same 10-inch pan called for in the recipe for Cinnamon Holiday Cake With Bourbon and Pecans.