Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in L.A. with the best wings and dips

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. Here's what you need to know to start your weekend:

The best wings and dip for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl LIX kicks off tomorrow in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs will be looking to win their third Super Bowl in a row, and Taylor Swift will likely be cheering again for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from the stands.

Along with the game, eyes will be on L.A. native Kendrick Lamar when he takes the stage for the halftime show. He is expected to perform his Grammy-winning hit song “Not Like Us,” which calls out rapper Drake for alleged sexual misconduct, pedophilia and a host of other transgressions.

Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2017 Coachella Music & Arts Festival. (Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)

As excited as some folks are about the matchup and halftime show, others are just as excited about what they are going to eat during the game.

Can’t chow down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl this year? No problem. There are plenty of food options to choose from in L.A. or to make at home yourself. Here are some of the best.

Head to an L.A. wing spot

Whether you’re looking for takeout or delivery options during the Super Bowl, wings are always a great choice. My colleagues on the food team pulled together a list of the best places for wings — where you can get them grilled, smoked or fried; bone-in or boneless; rubbed with herbs and spices or drenched in a variety of sauces.

On the edge of Koreatown, Chimmelier is serving up Korean fried chicken wings doused in soy garlic and sweet gochujang sauces.

In Inglewood, American Deli is offering Atlanta-style wings rubbed with lemon pepper seasoning.

Chicken wings and French fries from American Deli in Inglewood. (Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

For wing traditionalists who are content with hot wings doused in orange buffalo sauce, the Escondite in downtown L.A. is serving some of the best in town.

Make some dip at home

What’s a Super Bowl party without some dip? My colleague Jenn Harris offers up eight options that should whet your appetite .

For the queso lovers, this pimento queso dip combines Velveeta cheese and jarred, chopped pimento peppers for the best rendition of a Tex-Mex queso.

If you’re plant-based, this vegan spinach artichoke dip is a good option. It calls for Marcona almonds instead of cheese, and garlicky sautéed spinach and artichokes, creating a creamy — creamless — dip.

Guacamole enthusiasts will enjoy this spicy C alifornia roll guacamole from cookbook author Alyse Whitney. She turns the popular sushi filling into a dip, mixing imitation crab, Kewpie mayonnaise and fiery Sriracha with smooth guacamole.

Whatever your appetite calls for, just remember to keep your TV on, no matter what Kendrick Lamar tells you .

The week’s biggest stories

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridgeline on Jan. 7. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A month after L.A. firestorms, essential questions still haunt Southern California



Mysterious land purchases within Joshua Tree National Park worry locals and environmentalists



People with ties to the hotel industry are among the buyers and entities that have snapped up 22 parcels within the national park’s boundaries.

Environmentalists and nearby residents are concerned that potential development by the new land owners could affect the fragile desert environment in the area.

Trump’s move to release more water from dams didn’t help farms or fire-devastated Los Angeles



The Trump administration abruptly sent water flowing from two California dams. The action could leave less water in dams for the summer, when farmers typically use it.

Trump pledged to “open up the valves” to bring the region more water — even though reservoirs that supply Southern California’s cities were at record levels (and remain so).

Migrants welcomed under Biden are fearful as Trump targets legal immigration programs



President Trump has cut down pathways for legal immigration that offered a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people who fled war and other political or humanitarian crises.

Last fiscal year, the U.S. resettled more than 100,000 refugees — the highest number in three decades.

More big stories



This week’s must reads

(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

A couple looking for housing after the fires ran into scams, bidding wars and predatory landlords. When his Altadena home burned, Todd Smoyer was thrust into a desperate house hunt alongside thousands of other families. He finally found a home, but there were plenty of obstacles along the way.

“We haven’t been able to relax for a month,” Smoyer said.

More must reads



Local bookstores become “community touchstones” in the aftermath of the L.A. County wildfires.

A rising San Diego politician abruptly quit, citing “personal safety.” It raises a lot of questions.

For your weekend

A 1962 home by Charles Du Bois in Vista Las Palmas will be open to the public during this year’s Modernism Week in Palm Springs. (James Schnepf)

Going out



Staying in



Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

