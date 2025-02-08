Advertisement
California

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in L.A. with the best wings and dips

Galbi soy garlic bone-in chicken wings and 'K-tenders'
Korean fried chicken options at Chimmelier include galbi soy garlic bone-in chicken wings and “K-tenders” coated in a signature dry rub.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevinisha Walker 

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

The best wings and dip for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl LIX kicks off tomorrow in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs will be looking to win their third Super Bowl in a row, and Taylor Swift will likely be cheering again for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from the stands.

Along with the game, eyes will be on L.A. native Kendrick Lamar when he takes the stage for the halftime show. He is expected to perform his Grammy-winning hit song “Not Like Us,” which calls out rapper Drake for alleged sexual misconduct, pedophilia and a host of other transgressions.

Kendrick Lamar rapping into a microphone on a dark smoky stage with a dark red backdrop
Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2017 Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)

As excited as some folks are about the matchup and halftime show, others are just as excited about what they are going to eat during the game.

Can’t chow down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl this year? No problem. There are plenty of food options to choose from in L.A. or to make at home yourself. Here are some of the best.

Head to an L.A. wing spot

Whether you’re looking for takeout or delivery options during the Super Bowl, wings are always a great choice. My colleagues on the food team pulled together a list of the best places for wings — where you can get them grilled, smoked or fried; bone-in or boneless; rubbed with herbs and spices or drenched in a variety of sauces.

On the edge of Koreatown, Chimmelier is serving up Korean fried chicken wings doused in soy garlic and sweet gochujang sauces.

In Inglewood, American Deli is offering Atlanta-style wings rubbed with lemon pepper seasoning.

A photograph of French fries and chicken wings
Chicken wings and French fries from American Deli in Inglewood.
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

For wing traditionalists who are content with hot wings doused in orange buffalo sauce, the Escondite in downtown L.A. is serving some of the best in town.

Make some dip at home

What’s a Super Bowl party without some dip? My colleague Jenn Harris offers up eight options that should whet your appetite.

For the queso lovers, this pimento queso dip combines Velveeta cheese and jarred, chopped pimento peppers for the best rendition of a Tex-Mex queso.

If you’re plant-based, this vegan spinach artichoke dip is a good option. It calls for Marcona almonds instead of cheese, and garlicky sautéed spinach and artichokes, creating a creamy — creamless — dip.

Guacamole enthusiasts will enjoy this spicy California roll guacamole from cookbook author Alyse Whitney. She turns the popular sushi filling into a dip, mixing imitation crab, Kewpie mayonnaise and fiery Sriracha with smooth guacamole.

The spicy California roll guacamole dip from Alyse Whitney
The spicy California roll guacamole dip from Alyse Whitney’s “Big Dip Energy: 88 Parties in a bowl for snacking, dinner, dessert and beyond!”
(Andrew Bui)

Whatever your appetite calls for, just remember to keep your TV on, no matter what Kendrick Lamar tells you.

The week’s biggest stories

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire
A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridgeline on Jan. 7.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A month after L.A. firestorms, essential questions still haunt Southern California

Mysterious land purchases within Joshua Tree National Park worry locals and environmentalists

Trump’s move to release more water from dams didn’t help farms or fire-devastated Los Angeles

  • The Trump administration abruptly sent water flowing from two California dams. The action could leave less water in dams for the summer, when farmers typically use it.
  • Trump pledged to “open up the valves” to bring the region more water — even though reservoirs that supply Southern California’s cities were at record levels (and remain so).

Migrants welcomed under Biden are fearful as Trump targets legal immigration programs

  • President Trump has cut down pathways for legal immigration that offered a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people who fled war and other political or humanitarian crises.
  • Last fiscal year, the U.S. resettled more than 100,000 refugees — the highest number in three decades.

More big stories

This week’s must reads

A bearded man wearing a ball cap and flannel shirt pets his dogs in a new home in Long Beach.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

A couple looking for housing after the fires ran into scams, bidding wars and predatory landlords. When his Altadena home burned, Todd Smoyer was thrust into a desperate house hunt alongside thousands of other families. He finally found a home, but there were plenty of obstacles along the way.

“We haven’t been able to relax for a month,” Smoyer said.

More must reads

For your weekend

A 1962 Midcentury Modern home in Palm Springs at dusk
A 1962 home by Charles Du Bois in Vista Las Palmas will be open to the public during this year’s Modernism Week in Palm Springs.
(James Schnepf)

Going out

Staying in

How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)

Which pop star closed out the Jan. 30 FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood with a pair of tunes from “A Star Is Born” followed by a new song written for the occasion with her fiancé? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

