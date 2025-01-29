18 of the best spots in L.A. to pick up wings for Super Bowl Sunday
With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, you might be searching for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish to round out your spread. Enter wings.
Wings are the ultimate party food. You can eat them with your hands — no utensils necessary. You can get them grilled, smoked or fried; bone-in or boneless; rubbed with herbs and spices or drenched in an endless amount of sauces. It’s impossible to eat just one and you’re unlikely to have leftovers at the end of your soiree.
Here in Los Angeles, hot wings go beyond the usual buffalo-sauced options to reflect our diverse dining scene. On the edge of Koreatown, one spot is serving up craggy, Korean fried chicken wings doused in soy garlic and sweet gochujang sauces. In Inglewood, an unassuming takeout spot has become a destination for Atlanta-style wings rubbed with lemon pepper seasoning. And traditionalists will find plenty of bars and pizzerias slinging wings doused in that fiery orange sauce that’s guaranteed to stain your fingers and clothes.
Whether you’re looking to place a takeout or delivery order or head to one of our city’s sports bars to watch the big game alongside fellow football fans, here are the best wing spots to try in L.A.
American Deli
BHC Chicken
Bludso’s
Chic Wings
Chimmelier
Cosa Buona
The wings are dunked in Pollack’s creamy, runny Gorgonzola dip, which features white vinegar for even more zing. These are gloriously messy and dripping with flavor. Good thing they come with packets of Wet-Naps. During the Super Bowl, find these wings served by the bucketful of more than two dozen wings for $49 apiece. Buckets are available for pre-order via email, or day-of via delivery apps or walk-in service.
Danny Boy's
The Escondite
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
Howlin' Ray's
Maple Block Meat Co.
Maple Block will be screening the Super Bowl and offering food and drink specials at both its locations on game day. Those watching at home can order party packs of wings in either smoked or honey sriracha varieties — or opt for half and half — ranging from 30 to 100 pieces for pickup in Culver City, while the downtown iteration in Grand Central Market will offer smaller wings packages. Sides, cocktails and all of Maple Block’s other barbecue classics are also available in large enough quantities to feed a football team. Order online by Feb. 7 for game day pickup.
Mr. Fries Man
New York Chicken and Gyro
Pho Kadao
Rice Chicken
Shlap Muan
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.
Wings 2 Go
