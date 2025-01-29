18 of the best spots in L.A. to pick up wings for Super Bowl Sunday

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, you might be searching for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish to round out your spread. Enter wings.

Wings are the ultimate party food. You can eat them with your hands — no utensils necessary. You can get them grilled, smoked or fried; bone-in or boneless; rubbed with herbs and spices or drenched in an endless amount of sauces. It’s impossible to eat just one and you’re unlikely to have leftovers at the end of your soiree.

Here in Los Angeles, hot wings go beyond the usual buffalo-sauced options to reflect our diverse dining scene. On the edge of Koreatown, one spot is serving up craggy, Korean fried chicken wings doused in soy garlic and sweet gochujang sauces. In Inglewood, an unassuming takeout spot has become a destination for Atlanta-style wings rubbed with lemon pepper seasoning. And traditionalists will find plenty of bars and pizzerias slinging wings doused in that fiery orange sauce that’s guaranteed to stain your fingers and clothes.

Whether you’re looking to place a takeout or delivery order or head to one of our city’s sports bars to watch the big game alongside fellow football fans, here are the best wing spots to try in L.A.

