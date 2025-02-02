Alyse Whitney's Spicy California Roll Guacamole
Alyse Whitney invented this recipe for her Instagram video series “Let’s Take a Dip!” in which she creates a dip based on a musician’s back catalog, an actor’s IMDb page or someone’s favorite dish.
The Spicy California Roll Guacamole is dedicated, or “dipdicated,” to the band Phantom Planet. The group is behind “California,” the theme song to one of Whitney’s favorite television series, “The O.C.”
She turned the popular spicy California roll sushi filling into a dip: a mixture of imitation crab, Kewpie mayonnaise and fiery Sriracha layered over smooth guacamole with plenty of fried shallots for crunch. It’s featured in her cookbook “Big Dip Energy: 88 Parties in a Bowl for Snacking, Dinner, Dessert and Beyond!”
Make the Xxxtra Crispy Shallots: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the thinly sliced shallots and neutral oil. Microwave on high for 5 minutes, stir, then microwave in 30-second increments until the shallots are lightly golden brown. They will continue cooking in the hot oil after you remove them from the microwave, so don’t let them get too dark or they will burn with the carryover cooking.
After removing from the microwave, drain using a slotted spoon or sieve — but you can reserve the infused shallot oil. Transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate to drain off the excess grease and sprinkle with kosher salt. About 5 minutes later, they will be nice and crispy once they cool down.
Make the Guac Out!: In a medium bowl, mash the avocados. Mix in the rough-chopped shallot, garlic, scallion whites, jalapeño, lime juice, sesame oil, white pepper, salt and 1 tablespoon of the reserved shallot oil. Set aside.
Make the Krabby Sushi Situation: In a medium bowl, shred the imitation crab by rubbing each stick between your palms like a massage — they will come apart into strands. Snip with kitchen shears or cut into smaller pieces, then add the mayonnaise, sriracha and toasted sesame oil and mix to combine. Set aside.
Layer the guacamole and Krabby Sushi Situation however you like in individual portions (such as in coupe glasses) or in a clear bowl to see the layers. Garnish with the scallion greens and the crispy shallots.
