Alyse Whitney's Spicy California Roll Guacamole

Alyse Whitney invented this recipe for her Instagram video series “Let’s Take a Dip!” in which she creates a dip based on a musician’s back catalog, an actor’s IMDb page or someone’s favorite dish.

The Spicy California Roll Guacamole is dedicated, or “dipdicated,” to the band Phantom Planet. The group is behind “California,” the theme song to one of Whitney’s favorite television series, “The O.C.”

She turned the popular spicy California roll sushi filling into a dip: a mixture of imitation crab, Kewpie mayonnaise and fiery Sriracha layered over smooth guacamole with plenty of fried shallots for crunch. It’s featured in her cookbook “Big Dip Energy: 88 Parties in a Bowl for Snacking, Dinner, Dessert and Beyond!”