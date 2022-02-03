Pimento Queso Dip
Southern pimento cheese spread heats up in this spin on Tex-Mex queso. Velveeta cheese is used to keep the dip silky smooth, so don’t make the dip without it. Jarred chopped pimento peppers make this dip a breeze to put together, but if you’d prefer a more “homemade” approach, you can use charred roasted red bell peppers with their skins scraped off. Serve the queso in a small, 1- to 2-quart slow-cooker or in a fondue pot to keep the dip warm and liquid while serving.
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the pimentos and cook, stirring, to evaporate some of their liquid, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the Velveeta cheese a few cubes at a time, stirring until it melts and is smooth. Add 2 cups of the shredded cheddar and the milk and stir until smooth. Season the cheese dip with salt and pepper.
Pour the dip into a warm serving bowl, a small slow cooker set on low heat or a fondue pot to keep the dip warm for serving. Immediately sprinkle the dip with the remaining 1/4 cup cheddar and the monterey jack followed by the olives and shallots. Dollop some sour cream in the center and sprinkle with the chives. Serve the dip while hot with tortilla chips.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.