Pimento Queso Dip

Southern pimento cheese spread heats up in this spin on Tex-Mex queso. Velveeta cheese is used to keep the dip silky smooth, so don’t make the dip without it. Jarred chopped pimento peppers make this dip a breeze to put together, but if you’d prefer a more “homemade” approach, you can use charred roasted red bell peppers with their skins scraped off. Serve the queso in a small, 1- to 2-quart slow-cooker or in a fondue pot to keep the dip warm and liquid while serving.