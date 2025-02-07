The L.A. Times News Quiz this week: L.A. FireAid and Beyoncé’s big night at the Grammys

- Share via
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Your quizmaster Adam Tschorn here, back with another 10 handcrafted, multiple-choice, California-leaning questions to test your recall of the stories that have appeared in print or online in the pages of The Times over the previous seven days.
This week, we’re heavy on the pop culture and the politics. In the first category we dive into L.A.’s FireAid benefit concert, revisit Beyoncé’s big night at the Grammy Awards (even she was surprised) and quiz you about the Emmy-winning actor turning up in the new “Fantastic Four” movie. In the second category, we’re looking at the new secretary of State’s first overseas trip, the high-profile politician who just signed with CAA and the recent freeway-closing protests in downtown L.A.
We’ve also got some game-show shenanigans, a blockbuster Lakers trade and a big old black bear to round things out. If those topics sound familiar, then you should do just fine.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
