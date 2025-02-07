Advertisement
The L.A. Times News Quiz this week: L.A. FireAid and Beyoncé’s big night at the Grammys

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Do you know what Beyoncé won, who signed with CAA and where they found that 525-pound black bear? Then put your recall to the test in this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week’s topics include a blockbuster Lakers trade, two kinds of wildfire relief, the Grammy Awards and a 525-pound black bear.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Your quizmaster Adam Tschorn here, back with another 10 handcrafted, multiple-choice, California-leaning questions to test your recall of the stories that have appeared in print or online in the pages of The Times over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re heavy on the pop culture and the politics. In the first category we dive into L.A.’s FireAid benefit concert, revisit Beyoncé’s big night at the Grammy Awards (even she was surprised) and quiz you about the Emmy-winning actor turning up in the new “Fantastic Four” movie. In the second category, we’re looking at the new secretary of State’s first overseas trip, the high-profile politician who just signed with CAA and the recent freeway-closing protests in downtown L.A.

Arms and heads stick out the windows of a house lifted by legs sticking out the bottom

Evacuated? Hosting someone who is? Try these 9 tips for harmonious communal living

Thousands have been displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires. Communal living is stressful, even in the best of times. Here’s how to cohabitate harmoniously.

We’ve also got some game-show shenanigans, a blockbuster Lakers trade and a big old black bear to round things out. If those topics sound familiar, then you should do just fine.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
