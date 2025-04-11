‘I’m so scared’: Readers share their trade war anxieties

President Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Trump’s “Liberation Day” has been scaled back — for now

Who else wants off this roller coaster?

After unleashing financial chaos last week with his so-called reciprocal global tariffs, President Trump on Wednesday paused many of them for 90 days .

This could be different by the time you’re reading this, but as of Friday morning, the Trump administration has maintained a base 10% tariff on nearly all global imports. Previously announced tariffs on Mexico and Canada — two major U.S. trading partners — stand at 25% for most imports, with some exemptions. But the big news is imports from China, which Trump slapped with a 145% tariff.

Advertisement

President Trump reads the New York Post as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Trump initially announced a 125% import tax on Chinese products, writing on his Truth Social platform that it was “based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.” Asked by reporters Wednesday why he paused the other tariffs, Trump said “people were jumping a little bit out of line … they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid.”

After plummeting in the aftermath of Trump’s initial tariff plan, the U.S. stock market surged Wednesday when he announced the pause on many global tariffs, then fell again Thursday as fears of a brutal trade war with China set it.

Advertisement

For economist Clement Bohr, Trump’s walk-back is only a “marginal relief.”

“There was significant concern about a financial crisis, [which is] why you saw the president eventually backing off … we were close to a precipice there and it was scary,” he said. “Now we’re in a massive trade war with China [that] is basically ripping apart the main artery of the global trading system.”

Bohr is an assistant professor of global economics and management at UCLA and issued a “ Recession Watch ” last month at the university’s Anderson Forecast. I interviewed him for some tariff reporting earlier this week , but given the whiplash from the White House, I called him back to ask: Does this change anything about the risk of a recession?

“From the perspective of the ‘Recession Watch,’ things haven’t really changed much,” he said. “The main discussion right now is whether this tariff policy, which is now mainly a trade war with China but also across-the-board 10% tariffs … is in and of itself enough to lead to a recession in the U.S.”

Advertisement

Scenes from the wholesale produce market in downtown L.A. Rising and unstable tariffs have spiked the price of Chinese produce as imports from Mexico remain relatively stable. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

I asked Bohr what he would tell the public during this ambiguous economic climate. He didn’t have good news, but cautioned against reading too much into the “erratic” swings of the market.

“There’s as much uncertainty as there ever has been,” he said. “Expect this volatility to keep happening in the stock market.”

How is all this uncertainty affecting Californians? We asked, you answered.

Dozens of our readers answered our survey this week, sharing their concerns about rising prices and the impact tariffs will have on their livelihoods. Here’s what some of you had to say (edited for clarity and brevity):

“[I worry about] being able to pay my rent because it is have food or have a home. I am afraid. I am old enough and wise enough to see [that] the president’s behavior exhibits no concern for me and others, old and young, and our desire to live.”

— Emily N., Fresno

“We bought a car two weeks ago in anticipation of prices going up because of tariffs. Our 401(k) and other investments are losing money. I feel the trade war is making our country and the world less safe. I am in my seventies; I can’t believe this is how my life is going to end.”

Advertisement

— Debra V., Thousand Oaks

“I recently started an [e-bike] business, and I had to pause pre-orders because I don’t know what my final costs will be at port. I’ve given up hope of making a profit or even recouping my startup costs — I just hope to pass my e-bikes along to customers at cost and maybe close the business after that.”

— Kate M., Visalia

“These new tariffs could quietly reshape everything we do at my work’s interior design and retail store. So much of our work relies on finding unique, often vintage or handcrafted pieces from abroad. I’m also worried about us expanding and opening more retail outlets, because it just doesn’t make sense to expand business in a contracting market.”

— Noah V., San Diego County

“I can barely afford food and gas and utilities. I live a very simple life. If prices continue to rise, I will not be able to support my most basic needs. I run a service business that is modeled on people hiring me to help with their pets and homes while they are away. Since January my clients have been canceling bookings/travel and my income has dropped dramatically.”

— Bernadette V., Eureka

“My husband and I are seniors. We barely make it now. Tariffs are terrifying and if we don’t have our [Social Security] checks we will be in the streets. I seriously don’t know how we will survive. I’m sure there are many in our position. How is this happening? I’m so scared.”

— Rosemarie C., Pittsburg, Calif.

“The stress of watching the trade war and stock market is disconcerting. Many of the folks I know have just stopped watching the news… This is unprecedented. I am losing sleep.”

— Laura R., Sebastopol

“I am mainly reacting with quiet panic. And despair. It is wholly demoralizing to work to shape our lives and our futures and our careers and our financial safety nets and our homes and our livelihoods — all while the bad economic policy of a megalomaniacal despot can tank all of it in a matter of a few weeks.”

Advertisement

— Andrew B., Los Angeles

Worried or wondering how Trump’s trade war (however it shapes out) will affect you? Our survey is still open and we’d like to hear from you . We may feature your voice in upcoming editions of the newsletter.

You can read more of The Times’ trade war coverage here:



Today’s top stories

Three people in Mammoth Lakes died recently after contracting hantavirus. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Hantavirus caused three recent deaths in California. Here’s what to know about the virus



Three people in Mammoth Lakes died recently after contracting hantavirus, the same infection that killed Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa earlier this year.

The virus can spread through the urine, feces or saliva of wild rodents, including deer mice, which are common in many parts of California, according to the California Department of Public Health.

A rich L.A. neighborhood donated surveillance technology to the LAPD — then drama ensued



Some police officials are pushing back after a wealthy community gifted the department scores of controversial, high-tech cameras that scan license plates.

When the community donated the cameras to the Los Angeles Police Foundation, they sent them with strings attached: The police were allowed to use them only in Cheviot Hills.

Coachella 2025 kicks off this weekend. Everything you need to know



What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

California should move faster on clean energy. Some lawmakers want to take a break, columnist Sammy Roth writes.

writes. Felony charges for pro-Palestinian Stanford students? Trump will love this, columnist Anita Chabria writes.

Advertisement

This morning’s must reads

Aman Singh stands in an industrial lot that authorities say was the focus of a murder-for-hire plot. (Paul Kuroda / For the Times)

A battle between California truckers leads to a twisted murder-for-hire plot. Authorities claim they hired a hit man to make a business competitor “disappear.” What they didn’t know was that the would-be assassin was talking to the FBI.

Other must reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Bandito Taqueria serves tender, grilled carne asada in Tijuana-style tacos with cilantro, onions, spicy salsa and creamy guacamole. (Andrea D’Agosto / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



Advertisement

A question for you: What is the best concert or music festival you experienced in California?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

A pay phone near the entrance to a market on 41st Street and Central Avenue in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from former Times photographer Mel Melcon as part of a photo essay about how L.A.’s pay phones have faded into history.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.