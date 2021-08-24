7 of our best burger recipes

Labor Day, the final official burger fest of the summer, is Sept. 6. Whether you’re an expert burger slinger or a little uncertain about cooking over an open flame in California during fire season, it is time to dress up those smoky-hot patties and we’ve got some great ideas. Most include some sort of leafy green, a distinctive cheese, an onion preparation of some sort and pickles — and each takes the toppings and flavors in a different direction.

If you like it hot and spicy, check out the H-Bomb burger. It uses four types of chiles — habanero, jalapeno, chipotle and serrano — each in a different way, and some in multiple topping components. This beef burger even comes with a built-in game: Have a contest to see who can most accurately identify where and how each type of chile is used in the composed burger.

Also sporting chiles but a bit tamer and with an entirely different flavor profile, the green curry chicken burger uses Thai green curry paste to enhance the flavor of the ground chicken. Caramelized sweet peppers balance the heat from the chiles and each two-patty stack is topped with a sunny-side-up fried egg.

Flavorful, creamy Cambozola cheese is a perfect complement for the lean, mild buffalo patty in the buffalo Cambozola burger. The savory sweetness of the fig and onion jam combined with the sharpness of the cheese is a fabulous flavor bomb.

The cemita burger brings you flavors of Mexico with chipotle, papalo, Oaxaca cheese and crushed tortilla chips among the condiments atop the beef burger.

Loaded with garlic, basil, oregano, sun-dried tomatoes and Pecorino Romano cheese, the taste of Italy turkey burger is just that. Close your eyes and you will be transported to the Italian countryside, overlooking the Mediterranean, with a gentle breeze in the air.

Grilled Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, guacamole laced with lime juice and green pepper jalapeño Tabasco gussy up the southwest turkey burger.

The red, white and blueberry burger features the opportunity to bake your own brown sugar burger buns, fashion a sweet and piquant blueberry barbecue sauce and fry onion strings to top the beef burger and blue cheese.

Make one, make them all, or mix and match to create something all your own. May your last burger of the summer be memorable.

Buffalo Cambozola burger The Cambozola adds a punch of flavor and richness to the lean buffalo meat. A fig and date “jam” mixed with caramelized onions counterbalances the sharp Cambozola. Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6

Green Curry Chicken Burger (GCCB) With homemade Thai chile paste and a medley of additional flavors including 5-spice powder and fresh basil, this burger is what its creator, Winston Woo, calls "ultimate fusion." Time 2 hours Yields Serves 2

Southwest turkey burger This turkey burger packs a lot of flavor without using much salt. It is infused with aromatics, herbs, spices and Worcestershire and barbecue sauces to keep it moist. Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Mexican cemita burger Cemitas, a popular treat from Puebla, make a terrific sandwich and this burger takes them to a whole new level. Time 1 hour Yields Serves 2

Taste of Italy turkey burger Basil, oregano, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and Pecorino Romano cheese fill the burger patty, which is surrounded by pasta sauce, provolone cheese, mushrooms and kalamata olives. Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6

The H-Bomb burger This burger is a hot chile fest. Habaneros are in the relish and the cheese. Jalapenos stud the patty, bacon and bun. Chipotle is in the mayo and fried serranos are draped on top. Time 2 hours Yields Serves 8