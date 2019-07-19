Teacher at Catholic school arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, police say

A teacher at a Catholic high school in Panorama City was arrested Wednesday after police allege he was in possession of child pornography.

Officers with LAPD’s juvenile division took Nain DoPorto, 46, into custody at his home in North Hollywood at 7:45 a.m. He is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles on $43,450 bail, according to arrest records.

The police investigation and circumstances surrounding DoPorto’s arrest were not clear.

DoPorto has worked at St. Genevieve High school since 2001. He most recently taught English and drama, according to his LinkedIn Page. His name no longer appears on the high school’s website.

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. However, officials told KABC-TV Channel 7 that DoPorto was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.