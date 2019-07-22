FBI raids DWP headquarters, L.A. City Hall, serving search warrant

The FBI conducted a search of the downtown headquarters of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall, officials said Monday.

“There is a search taking place at the DWP building. The affidavit in support of the search warrant is under seal by the court,” said Rukelt Dalberis, an FBI spokesman in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources said the FBI was also at Los Angeles City Hall.

A champagne-colored van was parked outside the DWP headquarters with a placard saying “FBI” and “Official Business.”

No arrests have been made, a law enforcement source said.

A city spokesman declined to comment.

The search comes during an FBI investigation into Los Angeles City Hall. Federal investigators have cast a wide net for information about foreign investment in Los Angeles real estate developments, according to a search warrant that names an array of political and business figures.

Among those named are executives of Chinese firms bankrolling two ambitious downtown projects that would result in three new towers on Figueroa Street. Investigators are also seeking records about L.A. development projects involving other foreign investors, including firms with large-scale hotel and residential projects downtown.

The warrant does not say the FBI has gathered evidence of criminal activity by any of the people or companies named in the document. No one has been arrested or charged in the investigation.

In recent months, real estate developers with projects in Councilman Jose Huizar’s district have received federal grand jury subpoenas instructing them to turn over communications with the councilman and dozens of current and former Huizar staffers since 2013, two sources familiar with the FBI’s instructions told The Times in January.

Huizar has not been charged in the case and he has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s unclear whether Monday’s searches are related to that investigation.

The DWP has been mired in its own series of scandals, including legal fallout from the agency’s billing system that sent out wildly inaccurate bills, overcharging hundreds of thousands of customers. The chaos prompted lawsuits from customers and promopted the DWP to reimburse ratepayers $67 million in overcharges.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the consulting giant that implemented the billing system, alleges the city worked together with an outside attorney to select the plaintiff and the attorney who handled the class-action lawsuit over the billing snafus in an effort to get a more favorable settlement for the DWP.

