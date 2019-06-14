DWP chief David Wright to step down as scrutiny grows over ratepayer settlement

David Wright, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power since 2016, will step down Oct. 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said Friday.
His planned departure follows new controversy over the $67-million settlement in 2017 of a class-action lawsuit brought by DWP customers who were overcharged when the utility rolled out a new billing system.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this month appointed an investigator to scrutinize issues surrounding the settlement, including multimillion-dollar DWP contracts given to an attorney involved in the legal agreement.
Reached Thursday night, Wright declined to comment when asked if he was stepping down.
Wright replaced general manager Marcie Edwards and previously served as the utility’s chief operating officer.
During his time at the utility, Wright focused on fixing the billing system and improving customer service after hundreds of thousands of customers were overcharged following the implementation of a new billing system in 2013.
He also worked to reduce reliance on imported water, promoted clean energy and took “important steps towards building the DWP of the future,” Garcetti said in a statement.
The DWP also recently announced plans to abandon rebuilding three gas-fired power plants, delighting environmentalists supportive of Garcetti’s move to get off fossil fuels.
However, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18, the largest union representing DWP employees, opposed the decision and recently launched a television and radio campaign attacking the mayor’s green proposals. The union fears job losses under Garcetti’s recently released “Green New Deal.”
Garcetti said in the statement he has nominated DWP chief operating officer Marty Adams, a 35-year-veteran of the utility, to be the next general manager. Adams’ appointment requires City Council approval.
Wright is the third general manager to depart the utility under Garcetti.