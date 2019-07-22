Stubborn fire destroys 99 Cents Only store in Culver City, prompting large response from firefighters

A stubborn fire burned through a 99 Cents Only store in Culver City early Monday, causing the roof of the business to collapse and closing streets as firefighters battled the massive blaze.

The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the store in the 12000 block of Washington Boulevard, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they attempted to extinguish the flames from the roof and inside the building but encountered heavy flames and had to retreat. By 5 a.m., the fire had charred through the structure’s roof, causing a portion to collapse.

By dawn, roughly 70 firefighters from Culver City and Los Angeles had been battling the blaze for about four hours. Smoke billowed above the retail store as fire crews on the ground and on ladders sprayed thousands of gallons of water on the smoldering inferno.

Culver City Fire Department Capt. Daniel Dobbs told KABC-TV Channel 7 that products inside the store provided significant fuel for the fire, making it more difficult for crews to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not determined what caused the fire.

The blaze also forced the closure of Washington Boulevard and Rosabell Street, according to the Culver City Police Department. It was not clear when the streets would reopen.