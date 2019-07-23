Beaches across L.A. County evacuated over lightning, safety concerns

Lifeguards on Tuesday cleared beaches across L.A. County due to lightning threats as Southern California braced for the second heat wave of the summer, with an elevated dose of humidity that could bring thunderstorms and fire danger.

L.A. County lifeguards said lightning was observed off Marina del Rey, and Santa Monica officials reported similar conditions.

“Please evacuate all ocean and beach/sand areas. If on the beach or on the Santa Monica Pier, seek shelter indoors until the storm has ended,” Santa Monica lifeguards said on Twitter.

The closure extended from Malibu to Torrance.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday for inland cities in the San Fernando Valley, including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City. Temperatures will range from 90 to 103 degrees, according to the weather service. Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Norwalk, Pasadena and the Santa Clarita Valley are also expected to see above-normal temperatures.

https://twitter.com/KevinTakumi/status/1153711879178477568

The heat is accompanied by a surge of monsoonal moisture expected to bring muggy conditions, even into the evening when temperatures will range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

The combination of elevated temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat illnesses, experts warn. The weather service advises residents to stay hydrated, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing while outdoors and check on children, the elderly and pets during the heat wave.



The San Fernando Valley advisory, which is in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., comes after the weather service warned of an extended heat wave hitting the Southland this week, with temperatures peaking Tuesday and Wednesday in inland areas. It also follows a stretch of extreme heat and humidity across the United States.

The monsoonal humidity in Southern California brings an increased chance of thunderstorms to mountain ranges in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope Valley, the weather service said. A chance of thunderstorms exists Wednesday for the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

The weather service warned that if thunderstorms develop, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous lightning that could spark fires are possible.

The weather service also warned inland areas to be wary of elevated fire danger because of the heat.