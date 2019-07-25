Four hurt, one seriously, when rebar topples at construction site at UC San Diego

Four people were hurt, including one who suffered a head injury, when rebar toppled over at a construction site at UC San Diego on Thursday morning, officials said.

The call for help at the campus came in just after 8:20 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

A university representative confirmed that four people were hurt and taken to an area hospital. One of the injured sustained a serious head injury, while the other three suffered minor injuries.

(Initial reports had indicated that two people had sustained major injuries.)

Advertisement

Details of what happened remain unclear, other than that standing rebar fell over.

The incident happened at the site of the under-construction North Torrey Living and Learning Neighborhood, which will be a mixed-use development featuring housing and retail space.

Construction of the project, along North Torrey Pines Road, is about half done. Located on the west side of campus, it is slated for completion next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.