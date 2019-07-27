Deputies shoot knife-wielding man inside his Malibu home, authorities say

A man has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he advanced on sheriff’s deputies with large kitchen knives inside his Malibu home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 28000 block of Bison Court, near Point Dume, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home upon the deputies’ arrival, Lt. Robert Westphal told reporters at the scene.

“When the deputies made entry into that room, the suspect had armed himself with two large kitchen knives,” Westphal said. “Deputies deployed a less-than-lethal Taser on two separate occasions that had no effect. The suspect moved toward deputies, and when he got within a short distance, still armed with the knives, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Two deputies fired on the suspect, who was struck once in the body, deputies said.

No deputies were injured, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The unidentified man was airlifted from Zuma Beach to a hospital. His condition was not known. Friday’s confrontation was the second time in two days that deputies had been called to the man’s home, according to ABC7.

The earlier visit occurred Thursday when authorities said the man struck his mother with a dumbbell, leaving a bruise on her back. After the deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the home for several hours and threw out various objects before his mother asked the deputies to leave.