LAPD officer fatally shot after confrontation at taco stand

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.

The officer was one of two people found shot by an LAPD motorcycle office who was flagged down by a witness about 1 a.m. at Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street, authorities said. The shooting apparently occurred near a taco stand, officials said.

According to law enforcement source, the young officer was off duty with his girlfriend and her two brothers eating at a taco stand when a group of young men approached them and began making threats.

One of the men then lifting his shirt to display a handgun. The officer, his girlfriend and her brothers then decided to get in their car and driveway to avoid a violent confrontation, the source said.

As they did get into the car, the gunman opened fire fatally wounding the officer and wounding one of the girlfriend’s brothers, said the source.

The gunman during the confrontation had claimed allegiance to a gang and told them the group it was their territory, said the source, who spoke on the condition of annoymity.

LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said the second victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

She said all available LAPD investigative resources were involved in the case. “They are committed to doing a thorough, fair investigation that will lead us on the road to justice for what has occurred today,” Grimala said at a news conference at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. The officer’s name has not been released. Authorities said they were still trying to contact his next of kin.

Streets in the area were closed due to the investigation.

“Angelenos are waking to the tragic news that one of our own officers was taken from us in a senseless murder. Words cannot match our sorrow or ease the shock we feel over this reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Saturday morning.