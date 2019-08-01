Man armed with gun fatally shot by deputy after Hyde Park traffic stop, authorities say

A man who authorities allege was armed with a handgun was fatally wounded by a deputy after a traffic stop early Thursday in Hyde Park.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the department’s South L.A. station pulled over a tan SUV near 71st Street and Brynhurst Avenue about 1 a.m. The vehicle stopped near the intersection and a man who was riding in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle and tried to run, said Deputy Marvin Crowder.

When the deputy yelled for him to stop, the man pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round toward the deputy, according to Crowder. The deputy, who was not wounded, returned fire, hitting the man in the upper and lower torso, Crowder said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle drove off during the shooting and is being sought by authorities, Crowder said.

A description of the SUV was not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff department’s homicide division at (323) 890-5500.