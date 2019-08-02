Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Balloon is suspected culprit in Westwood power outage

By Jack DolanStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
8:58 PM
A power outage Friday evening around Sawtelle and Westwood may have been caused by a balloon, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said.

The outage, which affected three electrical vaults in the area, could take six hours to repair, officials announced about 7:30 p.m.

That estimate could change, “as crews work to isolate the outage and begin repairs,” according to the department’s Twitter feed.

The steady stream of social media outrage began to abate, a little, shortly after 8 p.m. when some customers in the area started tweeting that their power had been restored.

California
Jack Dolan
