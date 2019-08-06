7 are charged after a fight at Huntington Beach sent a police officer to the hospital

Seven people have been charged in connection with a melee last week that sent a Huntington Beach police officer to a hospital and left multiple other officers injured, police said.

A fight broke out after officers approached a woman who was suspected of drinking alcohol near Lifeguard Tower 11 on the city beach shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, who said officers were attacked by the woman’s companions.

Andre Lamar Moore, 24, of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge of lynching and a misdemeanor count of participating in a riot, court records show. California’s penal code defines lynching as taking somebody from police custody by force during a riot. Moore is out of custody on supervised release.

Joseph Arthur Branch, 19, of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting an executive officer, a misdemeanor count of participating in a riot and a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, court records show. Branch also is on supervised release.

The others were cited and released from custody, court records show.

Kesean Harvey Davis, 21, of Los Angeles was charged with resisting a peace officer and participating in a riot.

Melany Yesenia Sanchez, 19, of El Monte was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including participating in a riot, battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and possessing alcohol on the beach.

Tamia Lamese Fuery, 20, of Los Angeles was charged with a felony count of resisting an executive officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, incitement to riot, participating in a riot, falsely identifying oneself to a police officer and possessing alcohol on the beach.

Davonte Ray Walter, 21, of Los Angeles was charged with resisting an executive officer, participating in a riot and resisting a peace officer.

Jamal Ahmad Rich, 20, of Northridge was charged with participating in a riot and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

The officer who was hospitalized was released and is recovering, police said Monday.

Sclafani writes for Times Community News.