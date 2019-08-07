Boy, 15, severely injured in hit-and-run in Historic South-Central L.A.

Authorities are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a 15-year-old boy and dragging him more than 1,000 feet in South Los Angeles before fleeing the scene late Tuesday.

The teen was struck about 9 p.m. as he rode his bike through a crosswalk in the area of Maple Avenue and 37th Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood, LAPD Det. Moses Castillo said. The boy was stuck under the vehicle and dragged down the block, Castillo said.

The teen, who has not been identified, finally became dislodged from underneath the car at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Several passersby chased the vehicle in an effort to get the driver to stop, but the motorist drove away, Castillo said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition early Wednesday.

“His family is by his side,” Castillo told reporters late Tuesday. “We’re praying and hoping for the best, but it looks pretty grave.”

Authorities have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver. The car was described as a 2007 or 2008 dark green or blue Honda Accord with tinted windows. The vehicle likely has extensive damage to the front end, Castillo said.