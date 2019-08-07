Mission Hills street racing crash leaves one dead

A crash during a street race in the San Fernando Valley left one man dead Tuesday night, police said.

Two white sedans were racing along Woodman Avenue in the area of Devonshire Street shortly before 10 p.m. when one of the vehicles slammed into a parked truck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries, a police statement said.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, identified the dead man as 32-year-old Shaun Arlen Sotto. He lived in the Mission Hills neighborhood where the fatal wreck occurred, Ardalani said.

Advertisement

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Last year, a Los Angeles Times analysis of coroner’s office records found that least 179 people had been killed in street racing incidents between 2000 and 2017. The San Fernando Valley is one of several known hot spots for racing activity in Los Angeles County, the analysis found.