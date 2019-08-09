Video shows part of Orange County knife rampage that left 4 dead

A security camera video shows the assailant in the fatal Orange County knife rampage attempting to rob a female employee of a Garden Grove insurance agency before attacking her with what police described as “machete-style” knives in each hand.

The woman can be seen trying to defend herself and get away from her attacker, according to the graphic video released Friday by police. After the attack, the hooded man can be seen taking items from a desk in the office before fleeing.

“This female employee was very brave,” Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said. “She fought as best as she could against this armed suspect and sustained multiple stab wounds.”

The victim, who managed to avoid serious injury, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, the suspect in the apparently random attacks Wednesday night in Garden Grove and Santa Ana that left four people dead and two others injured, was scheduled to appear in court Friday for his arraignment hearing. The attacks started out as robberies and quickly turned deadly, police said.

But detectives said it was unclear what prompted the deadly rampage, saying the violence appears to have been random and that Castaneda didn’t know those he targeted. Officials say there is no indication the attacks were racially motivated.

Castaneda, a known gang member with a criminal record dating back to 2004, began his attacks with a residential burglary in Garden Grove after 4 p.m. Wednesday and which turned into apparently random stabbings before he was taken into custody outside a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana, police said.

Four men were killed and a 44-year-old man and 54-year-old woman -- the employee at the insurance agency who was attacked -- were injured. Family members have identified one of the individuals killed as 62-year-old Helmuth Hauprich. Hauprich and Castaneda both lived at the Casa de Portola apartment complex on Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove, police said.

KTLA also reported that the man who was stabbed to death at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana was identified as Pascual Rioja Lorenzo, 39, of Garden Grove, and the man who was killed at the 7-Eleven was identified as Robert Ray Parker, 58, of Orange.

The slayings — which came days after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso — marked one of the most violent crime sprees in Orange County in recent years. The attack prompted Garden Grove officials to lower their flags to half-staff on Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.