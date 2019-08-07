4 killed, 2 injured in Orange County stabbing spree

Four people are dead and two others injured after a man went on a stabbing spree Wednesday night across Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Police officers with Garden Grove and Santa Ana police departments arrested the suspect at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana after spotting his silver Mercedes.

When the man came outside the convenience store, he had a handgun that he had taken from the store’s security guard and a knife.

The man’s name and age have not been released, and his motive is not currently known. Authorities believe it could have been robbery.

Authorities said the man and all of his victims are Latino. Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said motive appears to be robbery as well as anger and hate. He did not comment further on the reasons for the attack.

The mayhem began just after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in Garden Grove where two men were stabbed and killed.

About 20 minutes later, the man attempted to rob a bakery in Garden Grove, according to police reports. The violence continued at several different locations.