Thieves sought after Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus are robbed

Police are searching for people who stole luxury handbags from two Beverly Hills department stores this weekend, authorities said.

Four people entered the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, police said. They grabbed several handbags and fled on foot, police said.

“At about the same time, the Neiman Marcus store at 9700 Wilshire Boulevard reported suspects went inside and took property,” said Sgt. J. Dufour of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

One suspect, a juvenile, was located within a police perimeter set up shortly after the crimes, and was arrested, police said. Because the suspect is a juvenile, no further details were released.