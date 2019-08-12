Democrats look to flip L.A. City Council seat in the Valley long held by Republicans

In Chatsworth, Granada Hills and other parts of the northwestern San Fernando Valley, voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will fill a coveted seat on the Los Angeles City Council.

The race has pitted John Lee, a former City Hall aide and consultant, against astrophysicist and college educator Loraine Lundquist, in a closely watched contest that has drawn attention not just in the Valley but across Los Angeles.

Although the race is nonpartisan — no “R” or “D” appears next to candidate names on the ballot — the special election has mobilized Democrats eager to flip a seat long held by Republicans.

In recent years, the Valley seat has been the sole one held by a Republican on a City Council dominated by Democrats. But rising numbers of Democrats and nonpartisan voters in the district, along with thinning numbers of registered Republicans, have generated excitement on the left about the Valley race.

Lee, a Republican who worked for the last councilman to hold the seat, campaigned on his long history in the district and billed himself as a fiscal conservative who would be a “different voice” on a City Council dominated by Democrats.

Lundquist, a Democrat who teaches at Cal State Northridge, pitched herself as a change agent who would disrupt the status quo and break up the long dynasty of City Hall aides assuming the seat.

The hottest issue in the Valley race has been homelessness. Although there are fewer people living on the streets here than in any other L.A. council district, the question of how to confront the crisis has been a pressing one for voters.

Lundquist, who embraces a “housing first” approach, lamented that the council district has failed to spend the money that taxpayers are already paying for housing and services. None of the homeless housing funded under Proposition HHH has been approved in the council district. Nor have any of the new “bridge housing” shelters been set up there.

Lee argued that there needs to be more focus on mental health and drug addiction and has vowed to push for the repeal of Prop. 47 — a California initiative that downgraded drug possession and some theft crimes to misdemeanors instead of felonies — as part of his plan to address homelessness.

Lundquist also made climate change a key focus of her campaign, energizing environmentalists and progressives in a district that suffered from the Aliso Canyon methane disaster. Lee and his allies argued that her push for L.A.'s Green New Deal would drive up electric bills and eliminate jobs.

The Valley race spurred a deluge of spending from outside groups, which cannot legally coordinate with the candidates but can raise and spend unlimited amounts to back them, funding mailers, online ads and other outreach to voters.

The union that represents most workers at the Department of Water and Power sponsored a committee that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Lee, bankrolling mailers that accuse Lundquist of having an “extremist agenda.” Lee also benefited from independent spending by business groups and the union that represents LAPD officers.

Lundquist, in turn, benefited from independent spending by a committee funded heavily by hedge fund manager Aaron Sosnick, which sent out mailers attacking Lee as the candidate of “big oil.” Outside groups sponsored by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and environmental groups also spent money to promote Lundquist.

The Valley seat went up for grabs this year because Mitchell Englander, the last councilman to hold the seat, stepped down to take a job with a sports and entertainment firm last year. Former Councilman Greig Smith was then appointed to fill the seat on an interim basis in the months ahead of the special election.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will have little time in office before having to defend their seat again. Because of the timing of the special election, voters in the northwest Valley will go to the polls again to choose a council member in March 2020.