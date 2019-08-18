Girl bouncing on sofa flies out of 2nd story window, is in grave condition

A 7-year-old girl remained in grave condition Sunday after falling through the window of an upstairs apartment in Koreatown while bouncing on a sofa.

The incident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The girl was jumping on a sofa while in the care of her aunt next to a screened but open window, Humphrey said. The girl fell through the screen about 15 feet onto a concrete path and hit the back of her head, he said. She was having difficulty breathing when paramedics arrived and later underwent surgery, Humphrey said.

He urged parents and other caregivers of children to be extra careful where furniture is placed, especially during warm months when windows may be open.

“Survey the home for hazards and make sure no furniture children can climb on is near a window,” Humphrey said, especially in multistory homes and apartments.