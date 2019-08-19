Officer-involved shooting reported near Pacoima

An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday afternoon near Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that the shooting occurred near Ottoman Street and Bartee Avenue.

A department spokesman said about 5:30 p.m. that no further details were available.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a man was dead at the scene and that police have a home surrounded.

Officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that officers responded to a family disturbance sometime before 5 p.m., and when they arrived, made contact with a person and shots were fired.