Officer-involved shooting reported near Pacoima

An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday afternoon near Pacoima.
The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that the shooting occurred near Ottoman Street and Bartee Avenue.
A department spokesman said about 5:30 p.m. that no further details were available.
KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a man was dead at the scene and that police have a home surrounded.
Officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that officers responded to a family disturbance sometime before 5 p.m., and when they arrived, made contact with a person and shots were fired.
https://twitter.com/Stu_Mundel/status/1163606958185668610