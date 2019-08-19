Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Officer-involved shooting reported near Pacoima

Police cars seen from above
Police converged in an Artela neighborhood after a shooting.
(KTLA)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove 
Aug. 19, 2019
5:58 PM
An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday afternoon near Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that the shooting occurred near Ottoman Street and Bartee Avenue.

A department spokesman said about 5:30 p.m. that no further details were available.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a man was dead at the scene and that police have a home surrounded.

Officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that officers responded to a family disturbance sometime before 5 p.m., and when they arrived, made contact with a person and shots were fired.

https://twitter.com/Stu_Mundel/status/1163606958185668610

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
