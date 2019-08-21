Mystery deepens over 2 sisters found dead inside Ontario home

Investigators have launched a homicide investigation after a teenage girl and her infant sister were found dead inside their home in Ontario on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street about 4 p.m. in response to a call from the children’s father, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said. It is unclear whether the man was at the home when he made the call, Russell said.

Russell said officers immediately began performing CPR on the siblings when they were found, but they could not be revived. Their mother was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where she is believed to be in stable condition, he said. Neither the sisters nor their mother were identified.

Investigators believe the sisters were killed, Russell said.

Advertisement

Police did not elaborate about any evidence they had uncovered and would not say whether there was sign of a struggle.

“This is highly unusual,” Russell told reporters late Tuesday. “I’ve been on the job for 20 years. This is not a call you get very often.”

Detectives have not identified a cause of death and were working through the night on the investigation, Russell said.