California

Mystery deepens over 2 sisters found dead inside Ontario home

la-mapmaker-two-children-found-dead-in-ontario-home08-20-2019-30-26-16.png
Two sisters were found dead Tuesday afternoon when police went to an Ontario home.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Aug. 21, 2019
7:37 AM
Investigators have launched a homicide investigation after a teenage girl and her infant sister were found dead inside their home in Ontario on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street about 4 p.m. in response to a call from the children’s father, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said. It is unclear whether the man was at the home when he made the call, Russell said.

Russell said officers immediately began performing CPR on the siblings when they were found, but they could not be revived. Their mother was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where she is believed to be in stable condition, he said. Neither the sisters nor their mother were identified.

Investigators believe the sisters were killed, Russell said.

Police did not elaborate about any evidence they had uncovered and would not say whether there was sign of a struggle.

“This is highly unusual,” Russell told reporters late Tuesday. “I’ve been on the job for 20 years. This is not a call you get very often.”

Detectives have not identified a cause of death and were working through the night on the investigation, Russell said.

California
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
