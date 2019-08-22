Ontario mother arrested on suspicion of killing her two daughters

A 47-year-old Ontario woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, authorities confirmed Thursday evening.

Linda Nguyen, 47, remains at a hospital but will be booked in jail on two counts of murder once she is medically cleared.

On Tuesday, Nguyen was found unresponsive at her home at the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street. A teenage girl and her infant sister were found dead at the home.

Police responded to the home about 4 p.m. after receiving a call from the father, who found his family in the garage.

Officers performed CPR on the children but could not revive them. Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition. She was initially unable to provide a statement to police.

Investigators found a suicide note written by the mother inside the house that indicated she planned to kill her children before taking her own life. The woman has battled depression, according to police.

It is not clear how Nguyen is believed to have killed her children, but there was evidence that a struggle occurred in the house, according to police.