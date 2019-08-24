Orange County sheriff’s deputy dies after losing consciousness six years ago during SWAT tryout

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy who collapsed and lost consciousness six years ago during tryouts for the SWAT team has died, officials said.

Carlos Cammon, 35, died Friday night after succumbing to his injuries, Sheriff Don Barnes announced Saturday on his Twitter page.

He collapsed during the tryout session July 18, 2013, and never regained consciousness, the sheriff said.

Cammon distinguished himself during his six years on the department, he said.

“In 2010, Deputy Cammon received the Medal of Courage after he and three other off-duty deputies subdued a man with a knife assaulting a woman at a restaurant in Orange,” Barnes said. “Our department family joins the Cammon family in grieving the loss of this brave young man.”