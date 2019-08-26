Portion of 2 Freeway remains closed as crews battle Eagle Rock brush fire

A section of the 2 Freeway in Glendale remained closed early Monday as crews continued to battle a brush fire that erupted in the Eagle Rock area and quickly scorched 30 acres a day earlier.

The fire, which started at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard near the interchange of the 2 and 134 freeways, forced the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale. Residents along East Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive were able to return to their homes by about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

The fire snarled Sunday afternoon traffic and sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the Los Angeles Basin. Traffic jams were reported on surface streets throughout the area, including Colorado Boulevard, as portions of both the 134 and 2 freeways were closed.

The northbound 2 Freeway at the 134 Freeway remained closed as firefighters mopped up in the area while keeping an eye out for flare-ups. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen. The westbound 134 Freeway connector to the 2 Freeway also is closed, according to Caltrans.

Advertisement

The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, charred dry bush and palm trees near the freeway interchange. It had grown to 30 acres and was 25% contained as of late Sunday. Firefighters gained the upper hand on the blaze by the evening and had stopped forward progression of the fire, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries and no structures burned. The cause of the fire is not clear, officials said.