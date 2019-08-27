Burbank Walmart is evacuated after suspicious phone call

A Walmart in Burbank was evacuated by store management Tuesday afternoon after an employee received a suspicious phone call, authorities said.

Burbank police responded to the Walmart at 1301 N. Victory Place at about 1:20 p.m., said Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department. Customers were evacuated before police arrived, he said.

“At this time, the details of that threat are unknown, as police officers have not yet spoken to the employee who answered the call,” Green said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We are working with store personnel to investigate this incident and determine the validity, type and origin of the threat.”

No injuries have been reported.

Burbank police said on Twitter that they closed the surrounding area to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a precaution. Traffic was heavy, and authorities advised motorists to avoid the area.

On Twitter, Walmart customers expressed confusion about why they were being evacuated.

Aerial news footage from KNBC-TV Channel 4 showed employees in Walmart vests waiting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.