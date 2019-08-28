Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Red-flag warning issued for Northern California and the Sierras

Tucker fire image
The Tucker fire burned 14,150 acres in Modoc County earlier this summer.
(Courtesy of Geri Byrne)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
5:53 AM
Share

Critical fire weather is expected Wednesday morning through Thursday evening in the Sierras and much of Northern California, according to the state’s fire protection agency.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, encouraged residents Tuesday to exercise caution outdoors.

The National Weather Service issued the red-flag warning Tuesday. It includes most of Modoc County, and the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County. The warning also includes a large swath of interior Northern California.

A red-flag warning is issued for weather which might result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours.

Advertisement

The warning was prompted, in part, because isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning and isolated and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with little or no rain. The storms would be a result of low pressure from the remains of Tropical Storm Ivo, which is forecast to move through Northern California on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

No red-flag warnings have been issued for Southern California.

The weather follows several days of high temperatures in the northern swath of the state, which dried out brush that could provide fuel for a wildfire, according to the weather service.

Modoc County has already seen the Tucker fire, which scorched 14,150 acres, making it California’s largest wildfire this year.

Advertisement

The state has seen a fraction of the number of acres burned by wildfires compared to last year. As of last week, just under 52,000 acres had burned across state and federal lands in California.

Experts have attributed that to late spring rains, a cooler summer and fewer extreme wind events, among other things.

Times staff writers Joseph Serna and Hannah Fry contributed to this report.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement