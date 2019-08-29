Many UC Berkeley buildings pose risk of death in a major earthquake, report says

UC Berkeley, the oldest of the University of California’s 10 campuses, says that at least 62 of its buildings are seismically deficient and pose either a serious or severe risk to life in the event of a major earthquake.

Although no campus buildings were deemed to be in the worst category, “dangerous,” six were found to have a “severe” risk to life, while the remainder were said to have a “serious” risk to life, according to the first report released in response to the UC Board of Regents’ 2017 order calling on every campus to undertake a seismic risk assessment.

UC Berkeley, which serves about 42,500 undergraduate and graduate students, is at particular seismic risk. The Hayward fault, capable of unleashing an earthquake of greater than magnitude 7 — runs through the campus’ eastern section. Repairing buildings posing a serious to severe risk of life would cost between 20% and 100% of the value of each structure.

Initial estimates suggest the price of repairing or replacing these buildings would be in excess of $1 billion.

Some of the six buildings believed to pose a severe risk to life are some of the campus’ most important — the 1960s-era Moffitt Undergraduate Library and the massive 11-story Evans Hall, which houses the math, statistics and economics departments and is within sight of the university’s iconic Campanile clock tower.

The new estimates send a stark warning about the vulnerability of California communities in an earthquake.

Experts hired by UC Berkeley say Wheeler Hall is potentially seismically deficient. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

UC Berkeley has been for decades a leader in seismic retrofits and has already spent $1 billion retrofitting its campus — strengthening buildings that are particularly at risk of extensive damage. But new research over the past quarter-century has shown that, at least for the Berkeley campus, the severity of potential shaking is much worse than previously believed, said Filip Filippou, UC Berkeley professor of structural engineering and chair of the campus seismic review committee from 2001 to 2017.

For instance, Moffitt library was seismically retrofitted in 1992, and experts think the building could withstand small or moderate levels of shaking. But new research has shown that the potential for ground shaking at that site is much worse than previously understood, and the library’s columns could fail in severe shaking.

Retrofit standards have significantly improved since the 1990s, and today’s computing technology allows engineers far better tools to identify flaws in a building’s design, Filippou added.

“I don’t think the campus can afford not to do anything. It could be lethal for the campus,” Filippou said.

In a campus email releasing the information Wednesday evening, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said the campus was submitting its preliminary findings to the UC Office of the President as officials begin “a coordinated, systemwide effort to holistically prioritize and address the work that will need to be done on hundreds of buildings on the 10 UC campuses.”

Doe Memorial Library was retrofitted in the 1990s with the addition of concrete walls. But a new analysis says that the library may require additional strengthening. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“Before remediation can proceed, experts must first determine the best option — retrofit, replace or vacate — for each of the seismically deficient buildings,” Christ said in her email. “In addition, given that the individual campuses lack sufficient resources to act on their own, we must work with the Office of the President to develop the financial plans needed to fund the extensive work required.”

In the meantime, she added, UC Berkeley will review “available, realistic options to limit occupancy and usage of seismically deficient buildings on our campus.”

The other buildings believed to pose a severe risk to life are Durant, Stephens and Wellman halls, and the Donner Lab addition.

Among the buildings believed to be at serious risk to life are California Hall, which is home to the chancellor’s office; the Cesar E. Chavez Student Center; the Doe Memorial Library; North Gate Hall, which houses the School of Journalism; Sproul Hall; the Valley Life Sciences Building; Wheeler Hall; Wurster Hall; and Zellerbach Hall.

The analysis, completed earlier this year, looked at 114 buildings out of the more than 600 that UC Berkeley owns or occupies. The remainder will be analyzed over the next year, with a final report due next June. Among them will be the Campanile, also known as Sather Tower, which had been previously designated as being a “serious” risk to life in an earthquake.

The Hayward fault runs through Berkeley, Oakland, Hayward and Fremont. It's capable of producing an earthquake greater than magnitude 7. (Los Angeles Times)

Lin reported from San Francisco, Reyes-Velarde from Los Angeles.