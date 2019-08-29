These UCLA and UC Berkeley buildings may be unsafe in a big earthquake

Below is a list of buildings at UCLA and UC Berkeley that could cause loss of life, according to studies released this week.

There were no buildings ranked as posing a “dangerous” risk to life, which is level 7. Buildings with a “very poor” performance are labeled level 6 and represent a “severe” risk to life. The cost of repairing these structures would be between 40% and 100% of the price to rebuild from scratch.

A level 5 building has a “poor” seismic performance, representing a serious risk to life, and repairs would range from 20% to 50% of the cost to rebuild it.

The names of the structures are as they appeared in the UC studies.

How UC buildings are ranked for earthquake safety. Those labeled levels 5, 6 and 7 need to be retrofitted or torn down, experts say.

UCLA buildings rated level 6 — severe risk to life

Kneller House

Clark Library Gate House

UCLA Nimoy Theater

UCLA buildings rated level 5 — serious risk to life

Kinnard House

Public Affairs‐W Data

Public Affairs‐Arts

Public Affairs

Young Library

Powell Library

Powell Library‐East

Semel Institute

Murphy Hall

Murphy Hall West

Murphy Hall East

Faculty Center

Psychology Tower

La Kretz Botany

Sunset Canyon Recreation SFR

UC Berkeley buildings rated level 6 — severe risk to life

Donner Lab Addition

Durant Hall

Evans Hall

Moffitt Undergraduate Library

Stephens Hall

Wellman Hall

UC Berkeley buildings rated level 5 — serious risk to life

2000 Carleton Street

2000 Carleton Street (Automotive Shed)

2515 Hillegass Avenue

2521 Hillegass Avenue

Birge Hall

Boalt Hall North Addition

Boalt Hall Robbins Hall

Botanical Garden 1752 TROP

Building 1229

California Hall

Calvin Laboratory

Cesar E. Chavez Student Center

Clark Kerr Campus 23 -Archives

Cory Hall

Doe Memorial Library

Donner Laboratory

Etcheverry Hall

Foothill Housing Building 1

Foothill Housing Building 2

Foothill Housing Building 3

Foothill Housing Building 4

Foothill Housing Building 5

Foothill Housing Building 6

Foothill Housing Building 7

Foothill Housing Building 8

Foothill Housing Building 9

Genetics & Plant Biology

Giauque Laboratory

Gilman Hall

Haviland Hall

Hearst Memorial Gymnasium

Hilgard Hall

International House

Kroeber Hall

Kroeber Hall Canopy

Lawrence Hall of Science- Base

Le Conte Hall Addition

McCone Hall

Minor Hall Addition

Morgan Hall

Moses Hall

Mulford Hall

North Gate Hall

North Gate Hall Library

Parking NW

Recreational Sports Facility-Field House

Recreational Sports Facility-Gymnasium

Recreational Sports Facility- Handball

Recreational Sports Facility- Lobby

Simon Hall

Soda Hall

South Hall

Sproul Hall

Stern Hall

Tan Hall

Upper Hearst Parking Structure(“H”)

Valley Life Sciences Building

Wheeler Hall

Wurster Hall - North

Wurster Hall - South

Zellerbach Hall -Playhouse

Zellerbach Hall -Auditorium