LeBron James seeks to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’ for his entertainment brand

Lakers superstar LeBron James has filed a trademark application for the term “Taco Tuesday,” apparently to capitalize on the popular Instagram videos in which he -- often with friends and family -- exults in his passion for eating tacos on Tuesdays.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, James’ company LBJ Trademarks filed the application on Aug. 15 for a broad array of potential business ventures. They include downloadable videos, podcasts, marketing, blogging and online “entertainment services, namely providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos and social media posts in the field of sports, entertainment, current events and popular culture.”

A source told ESPN that James had no specific plans for any ventures using the term, but wanted to keep his options open.

There are at least 10 other active requests to trademark the term -- including a Taco John’s Seasonings in Wyoming, a Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla Factory in Fort Worth and a gaming machine company in Germany, to name a few -- according to the patent office’s electronic search system.