Victims of the California boat fire: Who they were

CJ Andelman, 12, of Santa Barbara plays her harp at the memorial at Santa Barbara Harbor.
CJ Andelman, 12, of Santa Barbara, who recently became a scuba diver herself, plays her harp at a makeshift memorial to victims of the Conception fire at Santa Barbara Harbor on Wednesday morning.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Sep. 4, 2019
12:33 PM
The fire on the diving boat Conception in the Channel Islands killed 34 people, including several families celebrating birthdays and other special occasions.

The victims came from across the country, united by their love of the ocean and their spirit of exploration. These are their stories.

These posts will be updated. If you have a memory of a victim, please share it with us below.

1/25
People pause to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial in Santa Barbara for victims of a deadly fire aboard a dive boat that claimed 34 lives.   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
2/25
A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department dive team returns to Santa Barbara Harbor after assisting recovery operations for victims of a deadly fire aboard a dive boat that claimed 34 lives.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
3/25
People pause to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial in Santa Barbara for victims of a deadly dive boat fire that claimed 34 lives.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
4/25
A memorial is growing at Santa Barbara Harbor, where the dive boat Conception was based.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
5/25
Law enforcement officials arrive at Santa Barbara Harbor, waiting for a boat to the scene off Santa Cruz Island.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
6/25
Olivia, left, sister of a female crew member thought to have died in the boat fire, hugs Jennifer Stafford, who placed flowers at the Santa Barbara Harbor where the Conception was based.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
7/25
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester, left, with Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown at a press conference Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
8/25
The Conception burns off Santa Cruz Island on Monday morning.  (Ventura County Fire Department)
9/25
Search and rescue personnel remove one of more than a dozen body bags in Santa Barbara Harbor after the Conception diving boat caught fire early Monday.  (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
10/25
After hanging a dive flag in memory of the victims, JJ Lambert, 38, who said he had dived off the Conception as a kid, is hugged by Jenna Marsala, 33, at Santa Barbara Harbor near where the Conception departed.  (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
11/25
Orlando Aldana places candles, one for each person aboard the Conception, at a makeshift memorial at Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor.  (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
12/25
At Santa Barbara Harbor, James Miranda kneels in prayer. “It’s a very sad moment for California,” he said.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
13/25
Rescuers and law enforcement, on a boat docked at Santa Barbara Harbor, move a body that was recovered after Monday’s deadly boat fire.   (Daniel Dreifuss / Associated Press)
14/25
The body of a victim is moved at Santa Barbara Harbor.  (Daniel Dreifuss / Associated Press)
15/25
U.S. Coast Guard searches for victims of the dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island on Monday afternoon.  (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times )
16/25
Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
17/25
James Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother Mike Kohl, 58, a cook on the Conception.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
18/25
Dive boat captain Jerry Boylan is brought back to U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
19/25
Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
20/25
Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
21/25
A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is taken to an ambulance in Oxnard.  (OnScene.TV)
22/25
The captain of the Grape Escape boat, which rescued survivors of a boat fire off the Channel Islands, looks on near the U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard on Monday.  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
23/25
Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
24/25
A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast.   (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
25/25
Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County.  (Truth Aquatics)

Neal Baltz, Patricia Beitzinger

Neal Baltz, an engineer from Phoenix, loved wine, and loved making it.

After years of experimenting at home, fermenting grapes in his bathtub, he enrolled in an enology program at a community college in northern Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region.

He made the hour-and-a-half drive to attend Yavapai College, working in the vineyards and cellars, and sometimes sleeping overnight in his Ford F-150. At school, he joked that he was “sleeping in a van down by the river,” a reference to the classic Chris Farley sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baltz was a goofy, friendly classmate who got along with everyone, keeping spirits up during the early mornings of hard physical work that comes with running a vineyard, said Michael Pierce, the director of enology and viticulture at the Southwest Wine Center, who taught six of Baltz’s classes. Once during a bottling session, he said, Baltz put corks over his eyes and ran through the cellar, pretending to be an alien.

“He’s one of those people who was an absolute pleasure to know,” Pierce said. “He went through life with joy.”

Baltz worked as an engineer for a semiconductor company, and had studied electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

After Baltz finished his enology program, he endowed a scholarship for the school, a nontraditional campus where the average student age is 48. He also gave more than $5,000 to help renovate an old racquetball court into a winemaking center.

The school had expected Baltz on campus Tuesday night to make a presentation on wines from Washington, where he had recently traveled, Pierce said. The instructor already had his presentation in hand, Pierce said.

Baltz and his longtime girlfriend Patricia Beitzinger lived in the Ahwatukee Foothills in southern Phoenix and loved to explore the world together. Their diving trips had taken them to Micronesia and the Caribbean Netherlands. On his YouTube page, he had shared dozens of videos of mountain biking, skiing and diving expeditions in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and Channel Islands.

“He loved so many things,” Pierce said. “He loved the ocean, he loved his dogs, he loved Patricia. We are a small community. It’s a huge loss for us.”

Laura J. Nelson

464673-me-boat-fire01_ALS-155900910
Allie Kurtz was the only crew member who didn't get off the Conception when it caught fire. Her sister Olivia, left, hugs Jennifer Stafford after Stafford placed flowers at a makeshift memorial at Santa Barbara Harbor.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Scott Chan, 59; Kendra Chan, 26

Scott Chan shared his love of scuba diving with his daughter, Kendra, who often accompanied him on expeditions in the Channel Islands. One photo shared by their family showed father and daughter grinning next to a Christmas tree, sporting new diving gear.

“You don’t expect to have a child that dies before you,” said Vicki Moore, Kendra’s mother and Scott’s partner, in an interview with KTVU-TV of Oakland.

Scott graduated from Stanford and worked in Silicon Valley as an electrical engineer for two decades. Then he started a second career as a high school teacher in the Bay Area, bringing “experience from research laboratories, and the electronics, computer, and high-performance automotive industries into the classroom,” he wrote in his LinkedIn profile.

At American High School, Scott’s students “knew him to be an innovative and inspiring teacher who developed a passion for physics among his students,” said Brian Killgore, a spokesman for the Fremont Unified School District.

Kendra Chan was a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Ventura.

“I was so proud, so proud of her and all that she was doing,” Moore said. “She was absolutely an amazing young woman.”

Laura J. Nelson

464619-ME-1002-boat-fire-18-CMC.jpg
Roses tossed into the water by James Miranda of Santa Barbara in memory of the victims of the fire float in Santa Barbara Harbor.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times )

Berenice Felipe; Tia Salika, 17

A letter sent to parents at the Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz identified Berenice Felipe and Tia Salika as passengers aboard the Conception. Salika was on the boat with her father and his wife, celebrating her 17th birthday, KPIX-TV of San Francisco reported. The school would not confirm their names to The Times.

Pacific Collegiate is a charter school for students in seventh through 12th grades. A Facebook post from 2015 shows a group of middle schoolers beaming onstage during a science awards program, holding blue ribbons. Salika is identified as one of the students, having received a first-place award in plant science.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board,” the school’s head Maria Retiano wrote in a separate statement. “Thank you to the Santa Cruz community and others who have reached out to us to offer condolences and support for our school.”

Colleen Shalby

Lisa Fiedler, 52

Lisa Fiedler was a hairdresser who lived in Mill Valley in the Bay Area,and had a passion for nature and photography.

“Everybody loved her,” Fiedler’s mother, Nancy Fiedler, said in an interview with KGO-TV. “She was a kind, gentle person. She was a naturalist, she loved nature.”

Kristy Finstad, 41

Kristy Finstad first swam the waters of California’s Channel Islands as a toddler, tucked under her father’s arm. The 41-year-old marine biologist had since returned hundreds of times to the area’s swaying kelp forests and arrays of coral.

On Friday, Finstad boarded a boat to help lead an expedition for her family’s scuba diving company. After a fire broke out on board early Monday morning, engulfing and sinking the 75-foot vessel, Finstad was among those initially unaccounted for.

“She’s extremely strong-willed and very adventurous,” said her brother, Brett Harmeling, 31. “If there was a 1% chance of her making it, she would have made it.”

Finstad had worked as a research diver for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission. She had dived in the area near Santa Cruz Island hundreds of times, and the trip was one of the company’s most popular, Harmeling said.

“She has an extraordinary depth of knowledge,” said Harmeling, her brother. “She has a passion for the earth, and a love for marine life.”

Finstad and her husband recently had returned from a multiyear sailing trip through the Pacific. On a blog on the company’s website, she chronicled the beauty and monotony of life on the ocean, “her colors changing, her energy moody with moon tide currents, thundering waves and glassy reflection.”

“What were we doing with our lives?” Finstad wrote before they embarked. “Dragging your feet is no way to climb a mountain; holding your breath is no way to dive.”

-- Laura J . Nelson

Michael Quitasol, Fernisa Sison, Angela Rose Quitasol, Nicole Quitasol, Evan Quitasol

For the Quitasol family, the Labor Day weekend scuba diving trip to was supposed to be a celebration at sea.

Three sisters — Angela, Nicole and Evan Quitasol — set out Saturday with their father, Michael, and their stepmother, Fernisa Sison. The family was celebrating Michael’s birthday with a luxurious three-day excursion that was to include diving amid the kelp forests, nature lectures and gourmet meals.

All five were aboard the 75-foot diving boat Conception when it caught fire and sank early Monday.

“They were the most kind, most loving people I’ve ever met, and I’m not just saying that because they’re family,” said their stepfather, Chris Rosas. “The way they interacted with anyone they ever came across, they were wonderful.”

Evan was a nurse who worked in the emergency department of a Stockton-area hospital.

Nicole worked as a bartender in a lounge in Coronado, which allowed her to live near her beloved ocean, Rosas said. “She loved the outdoors, loved animals, loved and lived by the sea,” he said.

Angela was a science teacher at Sierra Middle School in Stockton and was “wonderful with kids,” Rosas said. She had played roller derby with the Port City Roller Girls in Stockton, where she skated under the name Hermione Danger, the team said on Facebook.

Angela was the maid of honor at her wedding of another sister, Evita, who was married two weeks ago. Evan and Nicole were bridesmaids as well, Rosas said.

Matthew Ormseth

Allie Kurtz, 26

Allie Kurtz was one of six crew members on the Conception for the Labor Day trip. The five other employees survived by jumping off the boat and paddling in a dinghy to a nearby fishing boat. But Kurtz was below deck when the fire broke out and is presumed dead, along with the boat’s 34 passengers.

“She had the biggest heart,” her sister Olivia told reporters this week as her family waited for news on shore. “She was my role model, my big sister. She was everything to me.”

Kurtz graduated from a performing arts high school in Cincinnati, district officials said.

Before pursuing her love of diving full time, Kurtz worked at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on the creative advertising team, working on films including “Mission: Impossible,” a company representative said.

“Allie had a heart of gold, and lived her life on her terms,” said her father, Rob Kurtz, in an online post. “The only sense of comfort right now is knowing she passed doing what she loved.”

He added in tribute to his daughter: “I will always love you and will miss you forever! You became the pirate you wanted to be, now sail away.”

Laura J. Nelson

