Victims of the California boat fire: Who they were

Neal Baltz, Patricia Beitzinger

Neal Baltz, an engineer from Phoenix, loved wine, and loved making it.

After years of experimenting at home, fermenting grapes in his bathtub, he enrolled in an enology program at a community college in northern Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region.

He made the hour-and-a-half drive to attend Yavapai College, working in the vineyards and cellars, and sometimes sleeping overnight in his Ford F-150. At school, he joked that he was “sleeping in a van down by the river,” a reference to the classic Chris Farley sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baltz was a goofy, friendly classmate who got along with everyone, keeping spirits up during the early mornings of hard physical work that comes with running a vineyard, said Michael Pierce, the director of enology and viticulture at the Southwest Wine Center, who taught six of Baltz’s classes. Once during a bottling session, he said, Baltz put corks over his eyes and ran through the cellar, pretending to be an alien.

“He’s one of those people who was an absolute pleasure to know,” Pierce said. “He went through life with joy.”

Baltz worked as an engineer for a semiconductor company, and had studied electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

After Baltz finished his enology program, he endowed a scholarship for the school, a nontraditional campus where the average student age is 48. He also gave more than $5,000 to help renovate an old racquetball court into a winemaking center.

The school had expected Baltz on campus Tuesday night to make a presentation on wines from Washington, where he had recently traveled, Pierce said. The instructor already had his presentation in hand, Pierce said.

Baltz and his longtime girlfriend Patricia Beitzinger lived in the Ahwatukee Foothills in southern Phoenix and loved to explore the world together. Their diving trips had taken them to Micronesia and the Caribbean Netherlands. On his YouTube page, he had shared dozens of videos of mountain biking, skiing and diving expeditions in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and Channel Islands.

“He loved so many things,” Pierce said. “He loved the ocean, he loved his dogs, he loved Patricia. We are a small community. It’s a huge loss for us.”

— Laura J. Nelson