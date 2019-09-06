Harrowing stories of death and survival aboard the Conception as fire ravaged boat

Harrowing tales have emerged from surviving crew members about the fire that broke out on the diving boat Conception off the Ventura County coast on Monday morning, leading to the deadliest maritime disaster in modern California history.

Authorities say 34 people sleeping below deck were killed. Five crew members on the deck escaped and have been interviewed by investigators since the fire.

Sources told The Times that a preliminary investigation into the fire has suggested serious safety deficiencies aboard the vessel, including the lack of a “roaming night watchman” who would stay awake while others slept and alert passengers in the event of a fire or other dangers.

Here is what we know about the chaotic minutes after the fire broke out:

Advertisement

Fire followed a night dive

A source familiar with the crew’s accounts told The Times that hours before the fire erupted, the passengers had participated in a night dive. A crew member who had been straightening up the galley and mess area went upstairs to the wheelhouse about 2:35 a.m.

California Victims of the California boat fire: Who they were California Victims of the California boat fire: Who they were The fire on the dive boat Conception in the Channel Islands killed 34 people, including several families celebrating birthdays.

Before the crew member went upstairs, he said, he checked to make sure the stove was cold and flammable materials were stowed, according to the source, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Sometime before 3:15 a.m., the crew member heard a noise and thought someone on the boat had tripped. The crew member went down to the middle level and saw the fire. The flames prevented him from getting down into the galley, the source said.

Advertisement

The Conception was on a Labor Day weekend diving excursion when it burned early Monday morning. Sources: MarineTraffic, OpenStreetMap (Los Angeles Times)

Waking to an unstoppable fire

The crew members who survived have told investigators they awoke to a fire that could not be stopped.

The one who initially heard the noise looked over the side and saw flames coming up. He tried to use the ladder, “but the ladder was engulfed in flames,” said Jennifer Homendy, who is overseeing the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation,. “They just couldn’t get in.”

The entrance to the sleeping quarters and the escape hatch were blocked by flames.

“He heard no smoke alarm, he smelled no smoke, but he did see flames when he looked over,” she told The Times on Wednesday. “They didn’t hear anything.”

Advertisement

A drone photo shows the 75-foot Conception on May 3. (Courtesy of Don Barthelmess)

Jumping overboard

She said at least one crew member reported jumping over the side with other crew to try to rescue passengers.

“The galley area was engulfed in flames,” Homendy said, recounting what the crew member told investigators. “They tried to enter through the double doors but couldn’t get in because of the flames. They tried to access the galley from the front through the windows, but the windows wouldn’t open.”

The dive boat Conception engulfed in flames on Monday morning off the Ventura County coast. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Return to burning vessel

One crew member broke his leg jumping from the boat. Two others swam to a dinghy that had been tied to the Conception and helped their injured colleague into it.

They contacted authorities and “returned to the vessel to find survivors,” Homendy said.

Advertisement

By then, the boat was fully engulfed.

A fire boat sprays the burning Conception off the coast of Ventura County early Monday. (Capt. Paul Amaral / Tow Boat Ventura)

Looking in vain for survivors

Shirley Hansen and her husband, Bob, were anchored near the Conception off Santa Cruz Island when they were awakened by loud thumping noises on the side of their 60-foot vessel.

“It was horrific, the pounding,” Shirley Hansen said. “Our boat is very well made. Having that sound come through [showed] they were very in need of help.”

Outside in a dinghy were crew members from the Conception. The men were wet, distraught, some wearing just underwear. One man appeared to have broken his leg, Shirley Hansen said. Another had injured his ankle, she said.

By the time the dinghy arrived at the Hansens’ boat, the Conception was engulfed in flames, said Bob Hansen.

Shirley Hansen said she and her husband gave the crew members blankets and clothes. Some of the men were crying, one telling them that his girlfriend was still below deck on the Conception.

Another man mentioned that the diving party had celebrated three passengers’ birthdays hours earlier, including that of a 17-year-old girl who was on the trip with her parents.

Shirley Hanson said two of the crew members got back in the dinghy to look for anyone who may have jumped overboard.

“But they came back and there was no one that they found,” she said.

The owner of the Conception, Glen Fritzler, told KEYT-TV that the crew “did their best.”

“They did reenter the vessel from the back of the boat after they swam around it. They could not get to firefighting equipment because everything was engulfed,” he told the station.

Of the crew, he added: “They’re breaking down. They’re seeking counseling. It’s a very tough time for them.”