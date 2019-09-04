Man gets 88 years for kidnap after wild California RV chase

A California man who led police on a wild RV chase with his young children last year was sentenced Wednesday to more than 88 years in prison.

Stephen Merle Houk, 48, was convicted last month of kidnapping, child abuse, injuring a spouse and other charges.

Houk was arrested in May 2018 after being on the run for two days. He escaped into a Bakersfield orchard after leading police on a 100-mile chase in his motor home that began in Hollywood.

Houk’s 10-month-old and 3-year-old children were inside the RV. They weren’t hurt.

Investigators said the incident began after Houk fought with his wife and threatened to kill her.