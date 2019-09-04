California man charged with killing girlfriend, who remains missing

Prosecutors say a Southern California man jailed on suspicion of battering his girlfriend has been charged with killing the woman, who has been missing since July.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Robert Anthony Camou faces one count of murder. The charge comes with a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness and an allegation that he was out on bail when he committed the crime.

It wasn’t immediately known if the 27-year-old has an attorney.

A $10,000 reward has been offered as authorities search for 31-year-old Amanda Custer.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will by Camou from the home they shared in Monrovia.

He had been facing domestic violence charges involving Custer dating back to April.