Man who allegedly supplied Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills is arrested

A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges alleging that he supplied counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose in September 2018.

Cameron Pettit, 28, of Hollywood Hills was arrested by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. He faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Phone communications in court records detail that Pettit agreed to give Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, 30-milligram oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax. The oxycodone pills, however, were counterfeits laced with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

The rapper died in his home two days later.

“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer — which is being proven every day in America,” U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna said in a statement. “Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.”

If convicted of the drug trafficking charge, Pettit would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.