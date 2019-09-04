Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Man who allegedly supplied Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills is arrested

Mac Miller
Mac Miller died of an overdose in September 2018.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen Shalby
Matt Hamilton
Sep. 4, 2019
12:16 PM
A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges alleging that he supplied counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose in September 2018.

Cameron Pettit, 28, of Hollywood Hills was arrested by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. He faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Phone communications in court records detail that Pettit agreed to give Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, 30-milligram oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax. The oxycodone pills, however, were counterfeits laced with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

The rapper died in his home two days later.

“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer — which is being proven every day in America,” U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna said in a statement. “Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.”

If convicted of the drug trafficking charge, Pettit would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

CaliforniaMusic
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby
Matt Hamilton
Matt Hamilton is a reporter in the Metro section for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered legal affairs, crime and breaking news across California. He joined The Times in 2013 as an intern reporting on criminal trials in Los Angeles County. Hamilton won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that received a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. He grew up in Delaware and studied Catholic theology at Boston College. Before completing a degree in journalism at the University of Southern California, he edited magazines in Amman, Jordan.
