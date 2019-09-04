Firefighters battle growing blaze near Murrieta

Firefighters in Riverside County are responding to a rapidly burning brush fire near Murrieta and have issued evacuation orders for the Santa Rose Plateau Visitor Center located along Clinton Keith Road.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. near Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road, burning in a mountain area, a Riverside County Fire public information said about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 5:34 p.m., the Tenaja fire had grown to 50 acres and had no containment.

About 270 firefighters have been assigned to combat the fire, which was burning in heavy brush and grass . Six air tankers, three helicopters and two bulldozers have also been assigned, according to the Cal Fire Riverside.

The fire reportedly has a dangerous rate of spread and is threatening structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.