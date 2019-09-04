Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Firefighters battle growing blaze near Murrieta

Tenaja fire
The Tenaja fire as seen from a camera near Lake Elsinore that’s part of the ALERTWildfire network.
(ALERTWildfire)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2019
5:55 PM
Firefighters in Riverside County are responding to a rapidly burning brush fire near Murrieta and have issued evacuation orders for the Santa Rose Plateau Visitor Center located along Clinton Keith Road.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. near Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road, burning in a mountain area, a Riverside County Fire public information said about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 5:34 p.m., the Tenaja fire had grown to 50 acres and had no containment.

About 270 firefighters have been assigned to combat the fire, which was burning in heavy brush and grass . Six air tankers, three helicopters and two bulldozers have also been assigned, according to the Cal Fire Riverside.

The fire reportedly has a dangerous rate of spread and is threatening structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
