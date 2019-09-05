Manhunt continues for suspect in shooting of deputy in Central Valley

Authorities are continuing a statewide manhunt Thursday for a man suspected of wounding a sheriff’s deputy in a shooting in the Central Valley.

Merced County sheriff’s officials identified the suspect as Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera, 51, of Dos Palos. Authorities allege Lopez-Herrera opened fire on deputies about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Highway 33 in Dos Palos, about 60 miles northwest of Frenso.

One deputy was hit by the gunfire. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman escaped .

Deputy Daryl Allen told reporters at the scene that investigators were at the home to follow up on a domestic violence report involving Lopez-Herrera that had been filed over the weekend.

Advertisement

“We had word that he was possibly hiding out at this residence,” Allen told KFSN-TV of Frenso.

Lopez-Herrera was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans. Authorities say he is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has brown eyes, long brown hair and a mustache. Authorities believe he is driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra crew cab pickup truck with the California license plate number 25599H1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.