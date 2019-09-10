These are the big fires burning in California now

At this point last year, wildfires had burned more than 1.2 million acres in California, and hundreds of homes had been destroyed.

Although this fire season appears to be off to a comparatively slow start, officials have warned that historically, September and October are the worst months for wildfires in the state.

It’s the time of year when offshore weather patterns typically bring hotter, drier and windier conditions to the area, drying out fuels and increasing the probability of ignition, said Capt. Tony Imbrenda, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

In other words, there’s still plenty of time for the impact of this year’s fires to rival that of last year’s.

“The weather is such that it could support that type of fire season,” Imbrenda said. “So whether or not it’s going to happen, it remains to be seen, but we always prepare for the worst.”

Here are the fires larger than 500 acres burning in California, based on data from InciWeb and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This list will be updated.

