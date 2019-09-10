These are the big fires burning in California now

At this point last year, wildfires had burned more than 1.2 million acres in California, and hundreds of homes had been destroyed.
Although this fire season appears to be off to a comparatively slow start, officials have warned that historically, September and October are the worst months for wildfires in the state.
It’s the time of year when offshore weather patterns typically bring hotter, drier and windier conditions to the area, drying out fuels and increasing the probability of ignition, said Capt. Tony Imbrenda, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
In other words, there’s still plenty of time for the impact of this year’s fires to rival that of last year’s.
“The weather is such that it could support that type of fire season,” Imbrenda said. “So whether or not it’s going to happen, it remains to be seen, but we always prepare for the worst.”
Here are the fires larger than 500 acres burning in California, based on data from InciWeb and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This list will be updated.
Size: 47,340 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 12%
Location: Plumas National Forest
Start date: Sept. 4
Cause: Under investigation
The Walker fire, which broke out Wednesday, has consumed more than 68 square miles. It is the largest fire to burn in California so far this year.
The fire is burning in the Plumas National Forest, which spans 1.1 million acres through the northern Sierra Nevada. About 75 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail extends across the forest, with the trail ranging in elevation from 2,400 to 7,000 feet.
Mountainous and remote, the terrain is challenging, but firefighters have tried to use ridges and other natural barriers to their advantage. Additionally, firefighters performed a firing operation recently on the southwest corner of the blaze and successfully created a burned barrier that has helped protect structures in the Genesee Valley, said Jake Cagle, an operations section chief, during the Monday morning briefing.
Wind has driven much of the fire’s growth. Over the weekend, firefighters battled a sustained 18-mph wind that caused the fire to grow significantly, sending embers far ahead of itself.
Size: 9,235 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 30%
Location: 10 miles southwest of Big Pine
Start date: Sept. 4
Cause: Under investigation, lightning suspected
On Friday, the Taboose fire was only 380 acres and had shown no growth overnight. That changed Sunday night when 40- to 50-mph winds blew through the area, causing the fire to jump containment lines and grow 10 times larger. By Monday, the fire was the second-largest blaze burning in California.
The fire, burning southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen, has prompted mandatory evacuations of Baxter Ranch and Big Pine Canyon, including Glacier Lodge, the Glacier Pack station and the Big Pine Creek Recreation Resident tract.
Fire officials anticipated strong winds overnight Monday, and are advising residents near the Taboose fire to remain vigilant and be prepared in case they’re evacuated. The conditions in the forecast are similar to the wind event that caused the fire to grow substantially over the weekend, according to the U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 1,000 homes and other buildings are threatened by the fire.
Size: 8,838 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 55%
Location: Red Bank area, 25 miles west of Red Bluff in Tehama County
Start date: Sept. 5
Cause: Lightning
Almost 2,200 firefighters and support personnel are in Tehama County to combat the Red Bank fire. Firefighters are expecting favorable weather conditions, which will help them complete containment lines around the fire, officials say.
Size: 5,737 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 87%
Location: Modoc National Forest
Start date: Sept. 5
Cause: Lightning
The fire was initially fast-moving and wind-driven as it burned through remote grassland and forests about two miles south of Pinnacle Lake.
Weather conditions improved on Sunday, helping to boost containment. Fire crews are now primarily working to keep the blaze within its current perimeter.
But with a slight chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday, firefighters were concerned about the possibility of more lightning strikes and stronger winds.
Size: 4,840 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 98%
Location: 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining
Start date: July 26
Cause: Lightning
“When will the Springs fire be put out?” a recent fire update read. “This question has been posed to fire managers since late July.”
Fire managers have used a range of tactics to extinguish the Springs fire, including starting low-intensity fires to reduce the risk of larger, longer-lasting and more severe wildfires in the future.
“I understand that the long term presence of firefighters in the community and sense of anxiousness about heavy smoke production are on people’s minds,” said Gordon Martin, Mono Lake and Mammoth District Ranger and Springs Fire Agency administrator, in a fire update in late August. “I believe that carrying out this action to fully meet the objectives has a high potential for minimizing these and other adverse effects to the community in the future.”
#SouthFire before sunset today showing plumes on both sides of the drainage S of Tomhead lookout. This is viewing West. pic.twitter.com/WvsBugdDZY— craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) September 8, 2019
Size: 2,746 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: None
Location: 15 miles south of Platina
Start date: Sept. 5
Cause: Lightning
Challenges abound on the South fire, including steep terrain, narrow roads, limited access and numerous snags, or dead trees that have caused multiple firefighter deaths in recent years.
The fire is burning in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the largest national forest in California.
About 150 firefighters have been assigned to work the South fire, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials . Some firefighters assigned to the nearby Red Bank fire will work on the southeast corner of the South fire overnight, but will be challenged by gusty winds. Conditions on the South fire remain dynamic because of the amount of open fire line, according to Cal Fire.
Size: 1,975 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 30%
Location: Inyo National Forest
Start date: July 25
Cause: Lightning
The fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness, a remote, high-elevation area of the Inyo National Forest.
It’s an example of a naturally caused fire that’s actually expected to restore and maintain forest health, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Because of its low intensity and remoteness, firefighters focused on confining and containing the blaze by reinforcing natural barriers, like granite ridges and wet meadows. They’re now monitoring the fire to ensure it remains within the control lines.
Size: 1,926 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: 94%
Location: La Cresta, in the hills just west of Murrieta
Start date: Sept. 4
Cause: Under investigation
The fast-moving blaze broke out in the hillsides near Murrieta and burned down toward homes, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate. Crews cut breaks ahead of the fire to slow its movement but several hours later, wind gusts pushed the flames across the breaks and sent them racing toward homes again.
Officials attributed the fire’s unpredictable behavior to volatile weather conditions, which included erratic winds and high temperatures.
All evacuation orders had been lifted by Friday.
Increased fire activity on the #Limefire this afternoon on the Klamath National Forest. Acreage is 400+ with 0% containment FF's are working hard chasing it down in very steep and rugged terrain. pic.twitter.com/5zo4ZTLGAY— Marc Peebles (@MarcPeeblesPIO) September 9, 2019
Size: 1,620 acres
Percent of perimeter contained: None
Location: Klamath National Forest
Start date: Sept. 4
Cause: Lightning
The wildfire is one of dozens sparked by lightning during a thunderstorm in the Klamath National Forest on Wednesday. It’s burning in the Lime Gulch area, about 10 miles north of Yreka. Firefighters have been challenged by steep terrain and limited access points.
The fire’s spread gained speed over the weekend, and on Sunday, it nearly tripled in size. Because of the possibility of erratic fire behavior, evacuation warnings remain in place for homes along Highway 96 between Ash Creek and Gottsville.
Crews were aided Monday by an increase in humidity and cooler temperatures, conditions that were expected to persist through Tuesday.
Times staff writer Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.