Balcony collapses in Mountain View, sending occupants scrambling to safety

A balcony collapsed at a two-story condominium complex in Mountain View, Calif., shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, but all five people on it managed to escape serious injury, authorities said.

The second-story porch separated from the exterior wall of a building in the 50 block of East Middlefield Road before crashing to the ground, according to the Mountain View Fire Department. Several people were on the balcony when it started to fall, but everyone managed to run back inside the condo and were there when firefighters arrived.

Officials treated one person for minor injuries. No one was below the deck when it fell.

“Firefighters safely lowered the hanging balcony debris to the ground and secured the unit on the second floor, as well as the unit below the collapse on the first floor,” Public Information Officer Robert Maitland wrote in a statement.

Leilani Maningo, the owner of the condominium, told NBC News that the condo was built in 1972 and the wooden balcony was part of the original structure. Maningo said five people were on the balcony when it fell: One was standing and four others were sitting in chairs. All managed to escape the crash.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials were not immediately available to comment on whether the building had prior known maintenance issues.