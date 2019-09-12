Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita

A man was fatally wounded Thursday afternoon in a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita.

One deputy sustained a minor injury in the course of the shooting, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 25200 block of Rye Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were sent to the location to investigate a report of a shirtless man screaming outside an urgent care facility, Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, tried to take the stun gun from the first deputy on the scene, Dean said.

Advertisement

Additional deputies arrived and the man allegedly came at them with a wooden stake, the detective said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched about 12:50 p.m. on a “psych rescue” call, according to a dispatcher.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.