1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Rose Bowl hours after UCLA-Oklahoma game

An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded late Saturday during a fight that escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred about three hours after the end of the game between UCLA and the University of Oklahoma at the Pasadena venue.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles, said Pasadena police Lt. Jesse Carrillo.

Officers were dispatched a little after 11:20 p.m. Saturday to the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street regarding a physical altercation and shots fired and found the two victims, Carrillo said.

Advertisement

Paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, where Stone died from his injuries and the second person, a 51-year-old man from Los Angeles, was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound, he said.

“The motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation,” he said. At this point, he added, “it appears this incident may not be random in nature.”

Earlier Saturday, UCLA played the University of Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins were defeated 48-14. The game ended at 8:08 p.m.

The Pasadena police watch commander stressed that the shooting happened well after the end of the game.

Advertisement

Pasadena police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (626) 744-4241.