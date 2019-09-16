Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Ana College cancels classes after fatal shooting, car crash at campus

santaanacrash.PNG
Following a crash on the Santa Ana College campus, police found a man who had been shot to death.
(Onscene.TV)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2019
8:58 AM
Share

Santa Ana College canceled classes Monday while police were investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot after crashing his car into the campus overnight.

The Santa Ana Police Department received reports shortly before 1 a.m. of a crash in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street.

While officers were en route, they received several reports of a shooting, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a car perched on a retaining wall at Santa Ana College and a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground beside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Bertagna said detectives think the man and his assailant were both driving south before the crash, but the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives will review video from several businesses along the busy street, including from the college and a nearby McDonald’s to determine whether the crash or the shooting happened first, he said.

Advertisement

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement