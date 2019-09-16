Santa Ana College cancels classes after fatal shooting, car crash at campus

Santa Ana College canceled classes Monday while police were investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot after crashing his car into the campus overnight.

The Santa Ana Police Department received reports shortly before 1 a.m. of a crash in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street.

While officers were en route, they received several reports of a shooting, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a car perched on a retaining wall at Santa Ana College and a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground beside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, Sept. 16: Due to police activity, the Santa Ana College Campus located at 1530 W. 17th Street is closed. Students and staff are advised to NOT come to campus and no classes will be held today until further notice. Stay tuned to text, social media and e-mail for updates. — Santa Ana College (@SantaAnaCollege) September 16, 2019

Bertagna said detectives think the man and his assailant were both driving south before the crash, but the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives will review video from several businesses along the busy street, including from the college and a nearby McDonald’s to determine whether the crash or the shooting happened first, he said.

Traffic Update - Northbound Lanes of Bristol are now open. Southbound lanes remain closed https://t.co/p1gLG45kIE — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) September 16, 2019